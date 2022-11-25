Coffee maker Black Friday deals: Keurig and Nespresso

Black Friday is more than halfway over, but we’re still seeing new deals pop up from all the major retailers. If an upgrade to your daily brewer is on your holiday shopping list, you’re in luck. We’re seeing Black Friday coffee maker deals from big brands like Nespresso, Ninja and Keurig. We’ve picked out the best Black Friday deals on coffee makers at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. While Black Friday coffee maker deals haven’t stopped, they are slowing down, so you might want to make your decision quickly. Check out our favorite deals below and grab a new machine at a fraction of its sticker price.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $50, was $100

One of the most compact coffee makers on the market, the Keurig K-Mini is only 5 inches wide and fits on just about any counter top, regardless of the size of your space. It brews one cup at a time, and you can choose any size between 6 and 12 ounces. All you have to do is add fresh water for each cup, and in minutes you’ll have a piping hot fresh cup of coffee or tea. The K-Mini uses standard K-cups and is also compatible with the K-cup universal reusable filter, which is perfect for saving money and saving the planet while enjoying unlimited warm beverages. Energy efficient, the K-Mini automatically shuts off after 90 seconds of inactivity, so you never have to worry about turning it off when you’ve finished making your morning brew. If you’re on the go, worry not — the K-Mini allows you to remove the drip tray in order to accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall.

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker — $60, was $90

Keurig decided to take single-cup coffee makers to the next level when it introduced the K-Latte brewer and latte maker to its already impressive lineup. The K-Latte coffee maker brews a mean cup of coffee in addition to creamy, rich lattes in only a matter of minutes. You can use any K-Cup pods with the K-Latte, and no matter which type of milk you like, you’ll be able to froth it quickly to make the latte of your dreams. Choose from 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce lattes depending on how strong you prefer your coffee. One of the reasons this is such a popular coffee maker is because the frother is so easy to clean, and the fact that the frother base flips up means you can keep one of these coffee makers on counters in small spaces without leaving a massive footprint. You don’t have to buy a huge and expensive coffee maker to enjoy your morning latte.

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker — $80, was $160

The first in the Keurig line to feature MultiStream Technology, the Keurig K-Supreme utilizes an innovative new way to saturate your coffee grounds more evenly throughout each K-Cup pod. Keurig’s MultiStream Technology ensures that you get the full flavor in every cup, so you get the best cup every time you brew. The K-Supreme also allows you customize your beverages with a button for the boldest, richest taste or for brewing the perfect cup of hot coffee over ice for a refreshing cold iced beverage. You can choose from 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce sizes, and just like every Keurig, you can brew not only coffee but tea and hot chocolate as well. Use your travel mug to brew before you head out for a day at the office or running errands, and thanks to its slick 66-ounce reservoir, you can make several cups before your Keurig needs a refill.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker — $150, was $190

For those looking to bring home a coffee maker that offers the best of both worlds, look no further than the K-Duo. This Keurig coffee maker not only uses standard K-Cup pods but also has a 12-cup carafe you can use to brew a full pot of your favorite coffee. The glass carafe and heating plate ensure that your coffee stays hot, and it also comes with a Pause and Pour feature that allows you to pause mid-brew to pour a fresh cup. You can also set a timer on the K-Duo up to 24 hours in advance so your carafe of hot coffee is ready exactly when you want it. It’s perfect when you are having a family gathering or having friends over because you can set the carafe to brew, but use the single-cup feature in the meantime for a one-off cup here and there.

Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker — $160, was $250

One what will likely be countless Ninja Black Friday deals is the current deal on the Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker, which brews all different types of coffee from either coffee grounds or from coffee pods. You can choose custom settings from nine different sizes of grounds for the full carafe and four pod sizes, ranging from 6 to 12 ounces. It also comes with a fold-away frother that is perfect for making lattes and cappuccinos. The Ninja DualBrew also features its own independent hot water system that’s ideal for making anything from hot tea to water for soup. The Ninja DualBrew is one of the fastest single-cup coffee makers upon startup, and is incredibly easy to clean thanks to its dishwasher-safe parts and removable Ninja pod adapter.

