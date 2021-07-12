  1. Deals
Keurig K-Duo is super cheap at Staples right now

By
The Keurig K-Duo with a light yellow mug.

Summertime might change your coffee order to include the word “iced,” but that doesn’t make coffee any less of an important part of your daily routine, which is why we’re pointing you toward these Keurig deals. And right now at Staples, you can score $40 off this Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker. It’s down to $130, which is an amazingly low price when you consider its regular price of $170. Don’t miss your chance to stay productive all day for less.

This is a coffee maker for the coffee enthusiast who wants all the options. You can just pop in a Keurig pod, hit a button, and soon have hot, delicious coffee for you and everyone in your home or office. Just like that. Or you can brew your own ground coffee one cup at a time in varying sizes and strengths. It’s almost too easy.

The best part of the Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker is its versatility. First off, there are multiple brew sizes for a single cup of coffee; you can choose between a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-cup carafe or a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup. Whatever size you want, this Keurig has you covered. And with this coffee maker, you can make the all-important choice: Use Keurig cups or your own favorite grind of coffee — it’s up to you. And with the 12-ounce carafe comes a heating plate to keep your coffee hot if you’re coming back for a second or brewing for a group. There’s also a gigantic, 60-ounce water reservoir that’s shared between single-serve and carafe size. And it’s easy to remove, making cleaning and refilling a breeze.

But the Keurig K-Duo B doesn’t stop there. This machine’s mission is to make your mornings easier. It’s built with a programmable carafe auto-brew, so you can set it to make an entire carafe of coffee up to 24 hours in advance. Also, for those of us who need our coffee ASAP, it automatically puts a pause on your coffee mid-brew for 20 seconds, allowing you to pour a cup before the carafe continues filling. And there’s something called Smart Start, which heats your coffee maker while it brews, so you don’t have to wait for it to heat up each time you want to brew a cup.

Attractively designed, compact, and endlessly versatile, the Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker is everything your home, home office, or small business needs to get buzzing. Right now at Staples, it’s only $130, which is $40 off its regular price of $170. That’s an amazing deal!

More coffee maker deals

Don’t need a carafe? Looking for more features? Check out the best coffee machine deals in our roundup below.

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target
Discount with coupon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$49 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon
ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$59 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy
