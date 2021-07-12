Keurig K-Duo is super cheap at Staples right now

Summertime might change your coffee order to include the word “iced,” but that doesn’t make coffee any less of an important part of your daily routine, which is why we’re pointing you toward these Keurig deals. And right now at Staples, you can score $40 off this Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker. It’s down to $130, which is an amazingly low price when you consider its regular price of $170. Don’t miss your chance to stay productive all day for less.

This is a coffee maker for the coffee enthusiast who wants all the options. You can just pop in a Keurig pod, hit a button, and soon have hot, delicious coffee for you and everyone in your home or office. Just like that. Or you can brew your own ground coffee one cup at a time in varying sizes and strengths. It’s almost too easy.

The best part of the Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker is its versatility. First off, there are multiple brew sizes for a single cup of coffee; you can choose between a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-cup carafe or a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup. Whatever size you want, this Keurig has you covered. And with this coffee maker, you can make the all-important choice: Use Keurig cups or your own favorite grind of coffee — it’s up to you. And with the 12-ounce carafe comes a heating plate to keep your coffee hot if you’re coming back for a second or brewing for a group. There’s also a gigantic, 60-ounce water reservoir that’s shared between single-serve and carafe size. And it’s easy to remove, making cleaning and refilling a breeze.

But the Keurig K-Duo B doesn’t stop there. This machine’s mission is to make your mornings easier. It’s built with a programmable carafe auto-brew, so you can set it to make an entire carafe of coffee up to 24 hours in advance. Also, for those of us who need our coffee ASAP, it automatically puts a pause on your coffee mid-brew for 20 seconds, allowing you to pour a cup before the carafe continues filling. And there’s something called Smart Start, which heats your coffee maker while it brews, so you don’t have to wait for it to heat up each time you want to brew a cup.

Attractively designed, compact, and endlessly versatile, the Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker is everything your home, home office, or small business needs to get buzzing. Right now at Staples, it’s only $130, which is $40 off its regular price of $170. That’s an amazing deal!

