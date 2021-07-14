This Keurig bundle is ridiculously cheap at Staples today

If you’re a big fan of starting the day with a great cup of coffee, then you need a Keurig coffee maker. At the moment, you can buy a Keurig K1500 Bundle, including a K-Cup Coffee Maker plus a variety pack of 192 K-Cup Pods for just $180 at Staples. That’s a huge saving of 39% on the usual price of $300 and is sure to set you up right for many days to come. If you’re passionate about a delicious cup of joe in the morning, this is the deal for you. Expect stock to be limited though, so you’ll need to get in on the offer fast if you don’t want to miss out.

The best Keurig coffee makers are simple to use but highly effective and that’s certainly the case with the Keurig K1500 brewer. Ideally suited for small businesses as well as enthusiastic households, it easily brews four different cup sizes including 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups. It’s large enough to accommodate a travel mug, too. An extra-large 96-ounce removable water reservoir means you won’t run out of coffee any time soon with an easy-to-use handle proving effortless to clean and use.

Elsewhere, the Keurig K1500 offers a “strong” button for providing a bolder and more intense flavor, all while using Quiet Brew technology to minimize the brewer noise while in use. A programmable auto-off button means you’ll save energy any time it’s not in use, which is always a bonus for saving on bills and helping the environment.

Of course, this deal isn’t just about the Keurig K1500 coffee maker. You also get an impressive number of pods to use with it — 192 in all. That includes 24 of the following flavors — French Vanilla, Nantucket Blend, Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa, Breakfast Blend, Breakfast Blend Decaf, Dark Magic, Celestial Seasonings Green Tea, and Donut Shop. Combined, that means there’s something for every taste so your customers or your household will be delighted by what’s available here.

Ordinarily priced at $300, you can snap up this fantastic Keurig K1500 Bundle for just $180 right now, saving you $120 on the usual price. Stock is sure to be limited when the deal is this good so you’ll need to hit the buy button sooner rather than later if it appeals.

