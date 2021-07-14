  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Keurig bundle is ridiculously cheap at Staples today

By

If you’re a big fan of starting the day with a great cup of coffee, then you need a Keurig coffee maker. At the moment, you can buy a Keurig K1500 Bundle, including a K-Cup Coffee Maker plus a variety pack of 192 K-Cup Pods for just $180 at Staples. That’s a huge saving of 39% on the usual price of $300 and is sure to set you up right for many days to come. If you’re passionate about a delicious cup of joe in the morning, this is the deal for you. Expect stock to be limited though, so you’ll need to get in on the offer fast if you don’t want to miss out.

The best Keurig coffee makers are simple to use but highly effective and that’s certainly the case with the Keurig K1500 brewer. Ideally suited for small businesses as well as enthusiastic households, it easily brews four different cup sizes including 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups. It’s large enough to accommodate a travel mug, too. An extra-large 96-ounce removable water reservoir means you won’t run out of coffee any time soon with an easy-to-use handle proving effortless to clean and use.

Elsewhere, the Keurig K1500 offers a “strong” button for providing a bolder and more intense flavor, all while using Quiet Brew technology to minimize the brewer noise while in use. A programmable auto-off button means you’ll save energy any time it’s not in use, which is always a bonus for saving on bills and helping the environment.

Of course, this deal isn’t just about the Keurig K1500 coffee maker. You also get an impressive number of pods to use with it — 192 in all. That includes 24 of the following flavors — French Vanilla, Nantucket Blend, Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa, Breakfast Blend, Breakfast Blend Decaf, Dark Magic, Celestial Seasonings Green Tea, and Donut Shop. Combined, that means there’s something for every taste so your customers or your household will be delighted by what’s available here.

Ordinarily priced at $300, you can snap up this fantastic Keurig K1500 Bundle for just $180 right now, saving you $120 on the usual price. Stock is sure to be limited when the deal is this good so you’ll need to hit the buy button sooner rather than later if it appeals.

More Keurig deals

Looking for something a little different but similarly Keurig flavored? We have all the best Keurig deals out there, neatly rounded up so you can find them in seconds. It’s the ideal way to find the best Keurig coffee maker for your price range and with all the features you desire, too.

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$103 $130
Make a delicious cup of joe in just a minute or less with the K-Select. It has adjustable brew strength settings so you can enjoy your coffee the way you want it.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker with Single-Serve K-Cup Pod

$180
No matter what occasion, the Keurig K-Duo is a versatile brewer. You can use ground beans or K-cup pods depending on your preference. The glass carafe and heating pad also keep your coffee warm.
Buy at Wayfair

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$70 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best server deals for July 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

iPads are super cheap at Staples today

iPad (2020)

How this Roomba robot vacuum deal will save you time and money

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

If you’re an athlete you need a massage gun. This one just got a huge deal

hyperice hypervolt massage gun deal best buy july 2021 1

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Flex 5 laptops get huge price cuts at Staples

lenovo ideapad flex 5 notebook deal staples july 2021 in silver

Best cheap Newegg deals for July 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

Dell is handing out gaming laptops today — but hurry!

dell g15 gaming laptop deal july 2021 1

Staples is practically giving away Google Pixel Buds right now

google pixel buds deal staples july 2021 1

Best cheap air fryer deals for July 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for July 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap tablet deals for July 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for July 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike