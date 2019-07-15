Digital Trends
The Kindle Paperwhite gets an awesome 35% price cut for Prime Day 2019

Timothy Taylor
Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends

Hardbound books and paperbacks won’t ever be obsolete. Most people prefer to read, or at least enjoy reading, stories while smelling the familiar scent of paper. It’s just very comforting. However, it’s the digital age and with all that is happening to the world right now environmentally, it is our duty to do whatever it takes to conserve our one and only planet’s resources, and ebooks do permit us to reduce our use of paper. One such device is the Kindle Paperwhite.

Right now, the Kindle Paperwhite is getting an awesome discount on Amazon’s Prime Day – from $130 to the low price of $85 – that’s $45 worth of savings. And as an exclusive deal for Prime members only, you get to receive a $5 ebook credit if you purchase it.

The Kindle Paperwhite boasts 8GB of memory which you can use to store a wide range of ebooks, magazines, comics, and audiobooks. It is the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet with a six-inch E Ink screen packed with 300 ppi (pixels per inch) and is glare-free, much like real paper. This eBook reader is waterproof. That means you can now enjoy reading virtually anywhere you want, including the beach, by the pool, even in that greatest of reading areas — the bathroom. The Paperwhite is PX8 rated which protects it from accidental immersion in water not deeper than two meters for up to 60 minutes.

On the Paperwhite’s home screen you’ll be able to see key system icons, such as the Wi-Fi / LTE indicator, battery icon, and time, across the top. You’ll also find the current title that you’re reading, as well as a reading list, and books your friends have read on Goodreads. When you swipe up, you’ll get book recommendations, suggestions on the Prime Reading Program, and Amazon best sellers. An ebook’s page is fully customizable. You can alter its appearance by selecting Page Display. Through this feature, you can adjust a title’s font, size, and text layout.

The Paperwhite weighs only 6.8 ounces which means you can hold it for long periods of time without getting tired. On the bottom of the bezel are the power button and a MicroUSB charging port. The back is made with a rubberized material that’s easy to grip and won’t slide off your hands.

When it comes to battery life, the Paperwhite is impressive. A single charge can let you use it for as long as six weeks. Of course, battery life will depend on how often you use it, the light settings (the higher the screen brightness level, the more power it uses) and wireless usage. That’s right: The Paperwhite is also Bluetooth capable so you can listen to audiobooks wirelessly.

The Kindle Paperwhite made it to our list of the best ebook readers for 2019. On Amazon, it has received a solid 4.2 out of 5 stars rating. It has been praised for its water-resistance, increased storage capacity, excellent battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and access to the world’s biggest bookstore. It’s been criticized though for its inability to customize page-turn gestures and lack of options for adjusting color temperature. Other than that, the Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent device that you can get for only $85 on Prime Day.

Click here if you want to see more Prime Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

