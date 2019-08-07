Share

Siphon brewing is a traditional coffee-making method done mostly by hand. Some experts say that it produces the best-tasting cup of joe, since it doesn’t involve boiling water, which is often accused of killing the coffee’s flavor. Siphon brewing requires skill and attention, it wasn’t really an ideal option for busy households. That is, not until electric versions came along, such as the KitchenAid Siphon Coffee Brewer (KCM0812). This KitchenAid coffee maker is 20% off bringing it down to $199 and an Amazon adds an extra $19 off coupon.

The Kitchen Aid Siphon Coffee Brewer makes the process simpler, all while ensuring the maximum flavor extraction from your favorite beans. It normally sells for $250, but Amazon’s price cut lets you have it for only $199.

BUY NOW

The science of siphon brewing involves a complex method in which vapor pressure pushes the water up through the siphon tube, and then vacuum suction and gravity draw the coffee down through the grounds. Other fascinating benefits include a visually captivating experience, complete coffee grounds immersion, heating consistency, and authentic coffee taste and aroma.

This device eliminates the guesswork from the brewing process, which makes it ideal even for home use. It basically automates full-immersion siphon brewing through precise temperature and vacuum technology. This is perfect for those with little time in the morning but who still want to enjoy a bright, rich cup of coffee before leaving for work. The entertainment value of watching the process from start to finish also makes it feel like the brewing only took a few minutes.

Built from premium glass with stainless steel accents, this siphon brewer will look great in any kitchen aesthetic. It has a stand that steadily holds the brew unit once brewing is complete, and a carafe with a handle that can hold 2 to 8 cups of coffee. There’s also a magnetic seal that firmly joins the brew unit and carafe together, and a reusable stainless-steel filter that is easy to clean. Other accessories include a cleaning brush/coffee scoop duo, a dual-purpose lid, a 360-degree rotation removable base, and a cloth filter pack.

Indulge in a delicious cup of coffee in the comfort of your home with the KitchenAid Siphon Coffee Brewer (KCM0812). You can score the onyx black version today on Amazon for only $199 instead of the usual $250.

Looking for more savings? Find amazing deals on Nespresso machines, cold brew coffee makers, and other kitchen devices on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.