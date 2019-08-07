Deals

Amazon slashes 20% off and adds coupon for this KitchenAid siphon coffee brewer

Erica Katherina
By
kitchenaid siphon coffee brewer amazon deal kcm0812ob

Siphon brewing is a traditional coffee-making method done mostly by hand. Some experts say that it produces the best-tasting cup of joe, since it doesn’t involve boiling water, which is often accused of killing the coffee’s flavor. Siphon brewing requires skill and attention, it wasn’t really an ideal option for busy households. That is, not until electric versions came along, such as the KitchenAid Siphon Coffee Brewer (KCM0812). This KitchenAid coffee maker is 20% off bringing it down to $199 and an Amazon adds an extra $19 off coupon.

The Kitchen Aid Siphon Coffee Brewer makes the process simpler, all while ensuring the maximum flavor extraction from your favorite beans. It normally sells for $250, but Amazon’s price cut lets you have it for only $199.

BUY NOW

The science of siphon brewing involves a complex method in which vapor pressure pushes the water up through the siphon tube, and then vacuum suction and gravity draw the coffee down through the grounds. Other fascinating benefits include a visually captivating experience, complete coffee grounds immersion, heating consistency, and authentic coffee taste and aroma.

This device eliminates the guesswork from the brewing process, which makes it ideal even for home use. It basically automates full-immersion siphon brewing through precise temperature and vacuum technology. This is perfect for those with little time in the morning but who still want to enjoy a bright, rich cup of coffee before leaving for work. The entertainment value of watching the process from start to finish also makes it feel like the brewing only took a few minutes.

Built from premium glass with stainless steel accents, this siphon brewer will look great in any kitchen aesthetic. It has a stand that steadily holds the brew unit once brewing is complete, and a carafe with a handle that can hold 2 to 8 cups of coffee. There’s also a magnetic seal that firmly joins the brew unit and carafe together, and a reusable stainless-steel filter that is easy to clean. Other accessories include a cleaning brush/coffee scoop duo, a dual-purpose lid, a 360-degree rotation removable base, and a cloth filter pack.

Indulge in a delicious cup of coffee in the comfort of your home with the KitchenAid Siphon Coffee Brewer (KCM0812). You can score the onyx black version today on Amazon for only $199 instead of the usual $250.

Looking for more savings? Find amazing deals on Nespresso machines, cold brew coffee makers, and other kitchen devices on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10 vs. Note 9: Spec comparison
picobrew multibrew countertop sized coffee beer maker secondary byo in use studio
News

The PicoBrew MultiBrew makes beer, coffee, tea, kombucha, and much more

The Picobrew MultiBrew combines the ability to brew coffee with the yearning for a great craft beer. This machine is capable of brewing multiple beverages in one place and will be available for pre-order in fall.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
ninja ce201 amazon
Deals

Treat yourself to a Ninja programmable coffee maker for 20% less on Amazon

Amazon sure has a sweet spot as it reduces the $100 price tag of the Ninja 12-cup programmable coffee maker by 20%. Leave the bitterness behind and snag this coffee machine while its on sale for $80.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ninja instant multicooker amazon deal 6 quart
Deals

Cook fast and easy with the Ninja Instant multicooker, now only $70 on Amazon

Take the pressure off making juicy and flavorful meals for your family using the Ninja Instant 6-quart multicooker. Grab yours today on Amazon for a discounted price of $70, and save time and energy on your cooking.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

High-quality coffee makers usually carry a steep price tag, so a 20% price cut can possibly make all the difference. Lucky for you, Amazon is in the mood to brew up savings by putting this $200 machine on sale for $160.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ticwatch e smartwatch price cut amazon
Deals

Ticwatch E Smartwatch gets an awesome $48 price cut on Amazon

If you are still searching for the best smartwatch to wear, you’re in luck. Amazon has stripped $48 away from the normal $160 price of the Ticwatch E Smartwatch. Now you can get your very own for the lovely price of only $112.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
fathers day deal on fossil gen4 hr smartwatch gen 4
Deals

Amazon slices 35% off select Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatches

Fossil just launched its fifth-generation smartwatches, which means we'll begin to see great deals on last year's models. Amazon has once again dropped the price of the Gen 4 Explorist HR, cutting another $20 off the price from previous…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Vizio 55-inch 4K TV D-Series
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with prices under $300

Walmart's last big Vizio D-Series 4K TV sale was on Prime Day, but those outstanding prices didn't last long. Thankfully, it appears prices are on their way back down, with the 50-inch and the 55-inch falling back to near Prime Day levels.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Walmart is still selling this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV at its lowest price yet

Amazon's Prime Day sparked a lot of competing sales when it came to 4K TVs, however most of the sales prices lasted only for a brief time. One deal has continued, and that's on the Samsung 50-inch Class 4K  Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell promo code cuts $650 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

Now, though August 10th, Dell is dropping XPS 13 prices down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer, but few will net you such strong savings on such a fine device.
Posted By William Hank
google pixelbook review full offset
Deals

Snag Google’s Pixelbook for $359 less on Amazon before heading back to school

Google's Pixelbook, a premium laptop/tablet Chromebook, has a sublime design, boasts full Android app support, is surprisingly fast, and its battery can last the entire day. You can get it for $359 off on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 46mm watchface
Deals

Snag a renewed 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch on Amazon for an unbelievable 47% off

Samsung has branched out into making wearables, launching the Galaxy Watch in 2017. The Galaxy Watch looks unmistakably high-end. Amazon is offering the 46mm Galaxy Watch for $210.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ps5 pre order available for 1000 on swedish website ps4 controller stock photo
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Sony PlayStation 4 Slims below $250 today

Despite rumors of Sony releasing a new PlayStation, the 1TB Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console is still our platform of choice to enjoy some of the best video games today. Get it for only $250 on Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
red dead redemption 2 deal banner
Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 gets a hefty discount from Amazon

PS4 boasts of an incredible selection of games, and it is not surprising that Red Dead Redemption 2 made it to the top of the list. We even chose it as the best video game in 2018. Get it from Amazon or Walmart for only $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins