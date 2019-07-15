Digital Trends
These KitchenAid stand mixers get hefty price cuts for Prime Day

Stand mixers are undeniably versatile, and having one in the kitchen is an excellent way to take your baking and meal-prep game to a whole new level. There are multiple stand mixers popping up on the market, but when it comes to performance and quality, there’s one brand that stands out –KitchenAid. If you’re looking to buy one, now’s a great time as Amazon is offering three KitchenAid stand mixer models on sale for Prime Day: The Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, the Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, and the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – 34% off

kitchenaid stand mixers amazon prime day deal professional 600 series bowl lift mixer 6 quart purple plumberry

This KitchenAid stand mixer model is the perfect helper for heavy, dense mixing tasks. Its 6-quart stainless steel bowl is large enough to mix dough for 8 loaves of bread or 13 dozen cookies, or 8 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

With a 67-point planetary mixing action feature, you can count on this mixer for thorough ingredient incorporation. You can select from the burnished metal flat beater, spiral dough hook, and six-wire whisk to help you mix, knead, and whip ingredients quickly and easily. Further versatility is provided by its power hub that can accommodate more than 12 attachments, so you can perform other tasks like shredding cheese and making fresh pasta.

The KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer normally rings in at $500, but Amazon has dropped its price to $330. Order the purple plumberry version yours today for 34% off.

KitchenAid Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer– 44% off

amazon hacks price of kitchenaid stand mixer classic plus 4 5 quart tilt head ksm75sl

Need something more budget-friendly but still delivers in terms of power and performance? This model might just be what you need. With 10 speeds, this stand mixer has enough power for any task or recipe, from whipping cream to kneading bread dough. Its 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl can handle 6 dozen cookies, 3 loaves of bread, and 6 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. Other clever features include a tilt-head design which lets you easily add ingredients and a power hub that can accommodate over 10 attachments such as pasta press and food grinder.

Originally $360, you can score this KitchenAid Classic Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for only $200. Grab yours today while you can.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer – 27% OFF

kitchenaid stand mixers amazon prime day deal artisan mini mixer 3 5 q

If you’re looking to save some counter space, check out this mini stand mixer model. It’s 20% smaller and 25% lighter than the full-size KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer. The 3-5-quart stainless steel bowl can mix a loaf of bread and 5 dozen cookies in one batch. It also has 10 optimized speeds to tackle any task or recipe, a soft start feature that helps avoid ingredients splashing by starting at a slower speed, and a power hub that can fit more than 10 attachments for other meal-prep functions.

Get your hands on this KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer for only $219 instead of $300 this Prime Day.

Looking for other home kitchen and home equipment deals? Check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

