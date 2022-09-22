This Lenovo laptop deal cuts the price down to $99

If you’re a student, you’re probably on a very tight budget, and so you’re likely looking for a great student laptop deal that isn’t going to put you in the poorhouse. While the Lenovo 100e Gen 2 isn’t necessarily on the list of best laptops for high school or college, it’s an incredibly low $99 sale price right now at Lenovo’s website, down from $284, so you get a nice $185 discount.

Why you should buy the 100e Gen 2 AMD

With an 11.6-inch HD screen, the 100e Gen 2 is a small laptop that’s easy to pocket in a messenger bag or backpack, and the roughly 2.7-pound weight means that you aren’t constantly lugging around a heavy device. While it lends itself to being carried around everywhere, be aware that its peak brightness is 250 nits, which may struggle a bit outside in the daytime, so you’ll want to stick inside mostly. Even so, it has a pleasant typing experience and a reasonably sized mousepad, so coursework is easy to do.

In terms of specs, you get a budget AMD 3015e CPU, an entry-level processor, and not that powerful beyond getting the basics and day-to-day tasks done. The 4GB of memory is also on the smaller side, but you can get by as long as you manage your apps and browsers well. As for storage, it’s on the lower end with only 64GB, although that said, budget laptops like this are geared toward streaming content and saving data online, so we aren’t surprised it’s that small. Still, if you’re worried, it might be worth grabbing an external hard drive deal. Even though the RAM and storage may seem a bit mediocre, the 100e Gen 2 comes with a 720p webcam for your video meetings or online classes, which is great for a laptop at this price point.

All in all, the 100 Gen 2 is a great option if you need a budget device that allows you to get online, access courses or work, and generally have a computer for day-to-day tasks, and with the $185 discount from Lenovo bringing it down to $99, it won’t break the bank. Alternatively, if you want something a little bit beefier, there are some other laptop deals and Chromebook deals you can take a look at.

