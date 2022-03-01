Buy this 24-inch Lenovo gaming monitor while it’s under $200

If you’re tempted to invest in gaming PC deals so that you can start taking advantage of the gaming deals for the platform, you should keep in mind that after buying a powerful CPU, you also have to purchase a high-quality display from gaming monitor deals. It makes no sense to stick with a basic monitor if you’re upgrading your computer to run today’s most demanding games. You don’t have to break the bank on a new screen, though, as there are offers like Best Buy’s $40 discount for the Lenovo G25-10 gaming monitor, bringing its price down to just $190 from its original price of $230.

A 24-inch display is the baseline, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, so you’re not sacrificing screen size with the affordable Lenovo G25-10 gaming monitor. It features a 24.5-inch LED display with virtually no bezels on three sides for immersive gameplay with reduced distractions, and Full HD resolution, which will let you better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. Like the best gaming monitors, it supports AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync technologies, which are both designed to enable smooth gameplay, reduce input lag, and prevent screen tearing. The Lenovo G25-10 also offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, allowing the gaming monitor to properly display higher frame rates and fast-paced action in games.

To keep you comfortable while playing games for several hours at a time, the Lenovo G25-10 gaming monitor comes with a blue-light filter to reduce the strain on your eyes, and a height-adjustable stand so that you can position the screen at a viewing angle that won’t place your neck at an awkward position. The monitor also offers both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, giving you the options for what you want to use.

Complete your PC gaming setup with an affordable but reliable display like the Lenovo G25-10 gaming monitor. It’s on sale from Best Buy for just $190, after a $40 discount to its original price of $230. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear, but stock may go quickly as cheap gaming monitors are always popular among shoppers. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Lenovo G25-10 gaming monitor for this special price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations