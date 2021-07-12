  1. Deals
Staples is practically giving away the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex with this deal

By

You may or may not have seen our big laptop deals feature, which we regularly update with new deals and discounts. There are quite a few laptops on sale there, from 2-in-1s with a touchscreen, to powerful creative workstations like the HP Envy 4K.

Some of those laptops come with lofty price tags, even on sale. But that’s not so for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch Notebook, a speedy and stylish 2-in-1 that’s currently on sale at Staples. The retailer is offering the IdeaPad Flex 5 for $700, which is $100 off the full price. That deal includes free shipping and delivery, too.

Our take on last year’s model of the Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch Laptop is that it’s a “very competent” and low-budget option. You can read more, as ascribed by Mark Coppock in our Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 review. Above all, he praised its performance, comfortable keyboard, and touchpad, the decent speakers, and active pen stylus, which is included. Just bear in mind the older model features AMD processors, not Intel. The new design is also more lightweight, which is always a plus.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch Notebook features a 2-in-1 folding design with a 10-point multi-touch screen. The display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 or 1080p HD. Under the hood is a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor with clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It also has 12GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You also get a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 11 hours of continuous use during video playback. It swaps between a laptop, tablet, or props up thanks to the fully-rotating hinge.

Staples is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop with stylus for $100 off the list price ($800). You’re getting it for $700 with free shipping and delivery, which is an awesome deal. You can also pick up the laptop within one hour if there’s a Staples store near you.

More laptop deals available now

Not a fan of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5? No problem, there are plenty of other laptops and computers to choose from, and we rounded up all of the best ones for you. See below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 45% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart

Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$900
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
Buy at Newegg
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$999 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
