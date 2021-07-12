Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You may or may not have seen our big laptop deals feature, which we regularly update with new deals and discounts. There are quite a few laptops on sale there, from 2-in-1s with a touchscreen, to powerful creative workstations like the HP Envy 4K.

Some of those laptops come with lofty price tags, even on sale. But that’s not so for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch Notebook, a speedy and stylish 2-in-1 that’s currently on sale at Staples. The retailer is offering the IdeaPad Flex 5 for $700, which is $100 off the full price. That deal includes free shipping and delivery, too.

Our take on last year’s model of the Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch Laptop is that it’s a “very competent” and low-budget option. You can read more, as ascribed by Mark Coppock in our Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 review. Above all, he praised its performance, comfortable keyboard, and touchpad, the decent speakers, and active pen stylus, which is included. Just bear in mind the older model features AMD processors, not Intel. The new design is also more lightweight, which is always a plus.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch Notebook features a 2-in-1 folding design with a 10-point multi-touch screen. The display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 or 1080p HD. Under the hood is a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor with clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It also has 12GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You also get a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 11 hours of continuous use during video playback. It swaps between a laptop, tablet, or props up thanks to the fully-rotating hinge.

Staples is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop with stylus for $100 off the list price ($800). You’re getting it for $700 with free shipping and delivery, which is an awesome deal. You can also pick up the laptop within one hour if there’s a Staples store near you.

