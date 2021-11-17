  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gamers are always on the lookout for opportunities to upgrade their gear with the best Black Friday deals, which includes this Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deal from Walmart. There’s no shortage of Black Friday gaming laptop deals from various retailers, but not all of them will provide you with immense value for money like Walmart’s offer for the Lenovo Legion 5.

Lenovo Gaming Laptop Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

lenovo legion laptops
Lenovo

For a powerful gaming laptop that will be able to meet the steep requirements of today’s games, you should go for the Lenovo Legion 5. Gaming laptops aren’t usually cheap, but this one is within reach with Walmart’s $161 discount that brings its price down to just $749 from its original price of $910.

The Lenovo Legion 5, like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, will let you enjoy the best PC games to the fullest. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so there’s won’t be any slowdowns or crashes while you play. All of these components are packed in a minimalist chassis that houses a monster of a machine, so you won’t have to worry if your gaming laptop can’t run the game that you want to buy.

The gaming laptop comes with a 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, for smooth gameplay that gives you the advantage in boss fights and multiplayer matches, and the Legion Truestrike keyboard, for controls that are instantly recognized and precise. The Lenovo Legion 5 also supports Dolby Vision and Nahimic 3D Audio, for an immersive gaming experience that will place you in the middle of all the action.

The Lenovo Legion 5 won’t disappoint, and it’s an even better deal with Walmart’s Black Friday discount that slashes $161 off its original price of $910. You can now purchase the gaming laptop for just $749, which is very affordable for a machine that won’t have trouble running the latest titles. There’s no telling how long stock will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on the Lenovo Legion 5, you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use Quick Note in MacOS Monterey

New Quick Note on Mac.

Motorola’s new Moto G Power (2022) keeps long battery life, adds better camera

Image of a picture being taken with a Moto G Power.

Best Google Assistant settings to update right now

google assistant mobile

How do smart lights work?

Wyze Bulb Color Wyze app

Google rolls out an update to fix the Pixel 6’s most infuriating issue

Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor.

Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Razer Blackshark V2X on Woman

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

Onn Android Tablet on Table

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2021

Don’t miss this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deal — save $150

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Best Black Friday Deals 2021 Feature Art

The first Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Black Friday deal is here — save $270!

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop with an open screen.

Microsoft Office Black Friday deal saves you 17% on a lifetime download

microsoft reportedly building office for android tablets