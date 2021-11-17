Gamers are always on the lookout for opportunities to upgrade their gear with the best Black Friday deals, which includes this Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deal from Walmart. There’s no shortage of Black Friday gaming laptop deals from various retailers, but not all of them will provide you with immense value for money like Walmart’s offer for the Lenovo Legion 5.

Lenovo Gaming Laptop Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

For a powerful gaming laptop that will be able to meet the steep requirements of today’s games, you should go for the Lenovo Legion 5. Gaming laptops aren’t usually cheap, but this one is within reach with Walmart’s $161 discount that brings its price down to just $749 from its original price of $910.

The Lenovo Legion 5, like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, will let you enjoy the best PC games to the fullest. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so there’s won’t be any slowdowns or crashes while you play. All of these components are packed in a minimalist chassis that houses a monster of a machine, so you won’t have to worry if your gaming laptop can’t run the game that you want to buy.

The gaming laptop comes with a 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, for smooth gameplay that gives you the advantage in boss fights and multiplayer matches, and the Legion Truestrike keyboard, for controls that are instantly recognized and precise. The Lenovo Legion 5 also supports Dolby Vision and Nahimic 3D Audio, for an immersive gaming experience that will place you in the middle of all the action.

The Lenovo Legion 5 won’t disappoint, and it’s an even better deal with Walmart’s Black Friday discount that slashes $161 off its original price of $910. You can now purchase the gaming laptop for just $749, which is very affordable for a machine that won’t have trouble running the latest titles. There’s no telling how long stock will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on the Lenovo Legion 5, you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

