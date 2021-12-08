  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gaming laptops are low in stock, but this Lenovo is over $200 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Lenovo Legion 5, 17.3, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB, 256GB NVMe TLC SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Windows 11 Home, 82K00045US

We have an announcement for all last minute holiday shoppers: It is now time to get your game on. Inventory on gaming laptops is dwindling, but there are still plenty of gaming laptop deals, gaming monitor deals, and gaming PC deals that you can still get in time for Christmas, and they are led by this deal now available at Walmart, which discounts the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop $210 to a sale price of only $700, down from its regular price of $910. The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with free, fast shipping, ensuring that it will reach you in time for wrapping and placement under the tree if you act quickly.

If you are a gamer looking for a new laptop for your gaming adventures, or if you are in search of the perfect gift for the gamer in your family, the Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for you to consider. It’s loaded with top-notch gaming specs, including 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 6-core processor, 8GB of RAM, a blazing fast solid state storage drive, and a large, 17-inch display. It’s the perfect gaming laptop for the gamer who is on the go, or the gamer who’s looking for something to build a larger setup around.

If you’re looking for even more specs, the Lenovo Legion 5’s professional level counterpart, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, is something to consider. But the Lenovo Legion 5 is far from a slouch, and provides an immersive, fast-paced gaming experience with its 17-inch display, and with its high, 144Hz refresh rate that is tailored to action-packed gaming. The Lenovo Legion 5 even includes a built-in 3D audio system, which is able to take gamers even further into their digital adventure.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a great gift for oneself or for the gamer in the family. Marked all the way down to $700 from its regular price of $910, the Lenovo Legion 5 offers a savings of $210 with this deal at Walmart. It also offers some peace of mind for any last minute shoppers, as free shipping will have it to you in time for the holidays if you are able to act quickly.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This NordicTrack elliptical is $500 off — and it will arrive by Christmas!

NordicTrack - Commercial S22i - Black

How to reset your Kindle Fire

how to reset a Kindle Fire Kindle Fire

How to drop a pin in Google Maps

google maps

How to back up your Apple Watch

apple watch

OnePlus 9 series users report multiple bugs after latest Oxygen OS 12 update

The rear panel of the OnePlus 9 Pro showing the camera array.

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on your Android phone

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-hands-on-8-of-11

How to switch from iPhone to Android: The ultimate guide

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL Hands on

How to switch from Android to iPhone: A complete guide

iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro in hand.

How to set up fall detection on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch's Fall Detection Feature.

How to access the dark web

1148276 autosave v1 tor dark web private browsing security

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

The best documentaries on Netflix right now

Jaws displayed on a drive-in movie theater screen.

Nvidia will give PlayStation PC games the DLSS treatment

Kratos fighting monsters in God of War.