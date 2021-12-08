We have an announcement for all last minute holiday shoppers: It is now time to get your game on. Inventory on gaming laptops is dwindling, but there are still plenty of gaming laptop deals, gaming monitor deals, and gaming PC deals that you can still get in time for Christmas, and they are led by this deal now available at Walmart, which discounts the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop $210 to a sale price of only $700, down from its regular price of $910. The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with free, fast shipping, ensuring that it will reach you in time for wrapping and placement under the tree if you act quickly.

If you are a gamer looking for a new laptop for your gaming adventures, or if you are in search of the perfect gift for the gamer in your family, the Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for you to consider. It’s loaded with top-notch gaming specs, including 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 6-core processor, 8GB of RAM, a blazing fast solid state storage drive, and a large, 17-inch display. It’s the perfect gaming laptop for the gamer who is on the go, or the gamer who’s looking for something to build a larger setup around.

If you’re looking for even more specs, the Lenovo Legion 5’s professional level counterpart, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, is something to consider. But the Lenovo Legion 5 is far from a slouch, and provides an immersive, fast-paced gaming experience with its 17-inch display, and with its high, 144Hz refresh rate that is tailored to action-packed gaming. The Lenovo Legion 5 even includes a built-in 3D audio system, which is able to take gamers even further into their digital adventure.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a great gift for oneself or for the gamer in the family. Marked all the way down to $700 from its regular price of $910, the Lenovo Legion 5 offers a savings of $210 with this deal at Walmart. It also offers some peace of mind for any last minute shoppers, as free shipping will have it to you in time for the holidays if you are able to act quickly.

