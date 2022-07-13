Save $540 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 today

Prime Day deals aren’t exclusively at Amazon these days, with Lenovo also getting in on the act. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 gaming laptop for $1,550 direct from Lenovo, saving you $540 off the usual price of $2,090. That’s a huge saving that is sure to be massively useful for anyone keen to game more effectively on the move. Let’s take a look at why this is one of the more appealing Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around, offering both the best laptops and some of the best gaming laptops, too. You’re in safe hands here with the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro providing some great hardware. That includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and a huge 2TB of SSD storage. On many gaming systems, you’re lucky to see 1TB of SSD space with some gaming laptops only offering 8GB of memory, so this is quite the powerhouse in this price range.

Along with all that, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, and a gorgeous-looking 16-inch WQXGA display to see your games. According to Lenovo, it’s the world’s first display of its type to support Nvidia G-Sync and to feature 34% increased pixel density. The display offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600 while also using Dolby Vision technology and offering 500 nits of brightness. Even better, it has a refresh rate of 165Hz so you get silky-smooth performance with no motion blur, no matter how fast things get.

Alongside all that, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro also has Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology which means that it has a fantastic way of cooling itself. Even when playing the most demanding games, it won’t stutter. You can even control the fan speed and voltage as needed to always be on top of things. Other features include an auto-optimization mode that intelligently identifies the game you’re playing and optimizes performance accordingly so you get the best out of the hardware.

While the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro might not match the best thin and light gaming laptops when it comes to size, it’s still fairly lightweight given what it offers. While some people have sold their gaming laptops to buy a Steam Deck, this is an important reminder that gaming laptops are still pretty great. It’s sure to become your new favorite way to game.

