As laptops quickly came to dominate the PC market, computer makers have worked to slowly but surely shrink the gap between gaming desktops and their portable backpack-friendly counterparts. Today’s best gaming laptops have come a long way thanks to this ongoing trend of more powerful and more portable computer hardware. Along with top brands like Razer and Alienware, Lenovo — mostly known for its business-focused ThinkPads — makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market today, and now’s your last chance to score a post-Labor Day discount on the excellent Lenovo Legion Y740 that can save you hundreds.

Our review team picked the Legion Y740 as the best gaming laptop that you can buy for less than $1,500 (specifically the 15-inch model, although other variants run on similar hardware), with our roundup citing the excellent performance that these laptops provide for the money. These discounted models belong to the new generation that Lenovo redesigned in 2018 and come loaded with laptop variants of Nvidia’s latest 16- and 20-series GPUs.

The base configuration of the newest Lenovo Legion Y740 15 and Legion Y740 17 both run on Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPUs and dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti mobile graphics cards packing 6GB of VRAM. Our reviews of both the 15-inch and 17-inch Legion Y740 gaming laptops noted their excellent body designs, customizable RGB keyboard lighting, great displays, and solid processing power as high points, with the excellent price-to-performance ratio also making these solid choices for users who (like most people) understandably don’t want to dump two grand or more on a PC.

Both the 15-inch and 17-inch Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptops are discounted right now, but with Lenovo’s extended Labor Day sale drawing to a close soon, now is your last chance to jump on these deals before they’re gone. Several different hardware configurations are marked down, with standard models for the Lenovo Legion Y740 starting at $1,299 ($420 off with checkout code LDDB9) and the base Legion Y740 17 starting at $1,399. Upgraded models are also on sale if you want boosted specs, with discounts of up to $620.

