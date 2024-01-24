 Skip to main content
Save $550 on this Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 4070 today

Aaron Mamiit
Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.
Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming PC may want to take advantage of Lenovo’s offer for the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. From the gaming desktop’s original price of $1,930, a 28% discount brings it down to $1,380, for huge savings of $550 that you can spend on monitor deals and more video games. This bargain is only available for a limited time though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase now if you’re interested in this gaming PC.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 gaming PC

Our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says you should pay the most attention on the graphics card — that won’t be a problem with the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, as it’s equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card that’s perfect for playing the best PC games at 1440p resolution. Alongside the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this gaming PC will not only be able to play today’s most popular titles, but it’s also going to be ready for upcoming PC games for the next few years.

The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC is ready to start downloading and installing your favorite games as soon as you set it up because it ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which offers enough storage space for several titles and all the necessary updates. The gaming desktop also features a powerful air cooling system that will prevent it from overheating even after several hours of playing.

If you’re on the hunt for gaming PC deals that will give you amazing value for your money, look no further than the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i at 28% off from Lenovo. Instead of $1,930, you’ll only have to pay $1,380 for this powerful machine with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card — but only if you act fast. There’s a chance that this offer is no longer available as soon as tomorrow, so if you don’t want to lose this opportunity at buying the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i for much cheaper than usual, you need to complete the transaction right now.

Aaron Mamiit
