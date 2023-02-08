 Skip to main content
From $2599 to $849: Save big on this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop today

With so many great laptop deals taking place today, it may be hard to nail down which is the right combination of savings and capability for your next laptop. A laptop that is worth taking a really hard look at is the Lenovo ThiknPad L13 Yoga, a 2-in-1 laptop that’s seeing a massive discount of $1,750 at Lenovo today. This deal brings its price point all the way down from $2,599 to just $849, which is much closer to the pricing of some of the best budget laptops. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga

When trying to track down one of the best laptops for your needs, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga. This is especially true if you’re a creator who likes to get touchy with your work, as the Full HD touchscreen brings tablet functionality to this laptop. The ergonomics of this 2-in-1 laptop also work to improve the user experience, as it’s designed to fit almost any work style. Its flexible design allows it to be held in many different positions, and the included Active Pen makes wok done with a stylus snappy convenient.

Another aspect of the great user experience the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga aims for is its internal hardware. Its responsiveness comes from an AMD Risen 7 Pro processor and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. 16GB of RAM also chip in, allowing for multitasking and across numerous apps and browser tabs. This L13 Yoga also comes with 1TB of solid stage storage space, which is more than enough for most users, and more than enough to house plenty of apps and digital content. A fingerprint reader and Full HD webcam are also part of the package, as well lots of battery life and a simple, sleek design. And because Lenovo has so many models and builds to choose from, our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide is also worth giving a go.

Powerful, versatile, and flexible, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga makes for one of the best laptop deals you’ll find out there right now. It’s currently available for just $849, which is a savings of $1,750 from tis regular price of $2,599. Free shipping is also included with your purchase

