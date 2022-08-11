 Skip to main content
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a $1,519 price cut (seriously)

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is part of Lenovo’s ongoing laptop deals, with a massive 50% discount that slashes its price to $1,520 from its original price of $3,039. That’s $1,519 in savings for a device that’s made by one of the best laptop brands. It’s unclear how long this lowered price will last, so before it goes back to normal, you should hurry and make the purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is already out, but its predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, remains a worthwhile purchase, especially with this 50% discount from Lenovo. You’ll get the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to multitask between daily activities such as doing online research, making reports, and using a communications app. The laptop’s 14-inch WUXGA display with narrow bezels offers sharp details and bright colors, so it’s also a great screen for watching streaming content whenever you decide to take a break.

Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide recommends an SSD as the primary drive of your next laptop purchase for a significant performance boost compared to a conventional hard drive. That’s what you’ll get with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you can start using the laptop right away. If you think you’ll be using the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for several hours at a time, you won’t run into overheating issues because its one-bar hinge, dual fans, and rear venting will keep the laptop cool and running at optimum performance.

If you need a powerful and reliable laptop, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9. It’s a very attractive option because of Lenovo’s 50% discount that will let you save $1,519 — you only have to pay $1,520 for the laptop instead of its sticker price of $3,039. However, because the device’s successor has already been released, it’s likely that there’s not much stock left. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, don’t think twice about clicking that Buy Now button.

