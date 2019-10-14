This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop deal cuts over $1,000 off with promo code

If you are looking to upgrade to the best business laptop, now is the time to buy. The second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is currently 40% off for the Think Anniversary Sale. Shop now and apply the limited-time coupon upon checkout to get a hefty price cut. You may have a hard time finding another laptop deal this good today, so grab this coupon offer now to save hundreds of dollars on a powerful business-class notebook.

Prices for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 starts at $2,459. You can get one for as low as $1,475 while the Think Anniversary Sale is in effect. Hurry and place your order now while this laptop deal is available. Make sure to activate the eCoupon “THINKSAVEBIG” upon checkout. The discount is only applicable to a limited quantity, so make sure to check the estimated total before proceeding.

The second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme retains the refined look of the original. But with the Gen 2, you can choose to upgrade to the new ninth-generation iCore i9 Intel processor. This gives you up to 4.8GHz of speed with Turbo Boost. With the optional 4K OLED display, this system can be a real powerhouse performer for both computing and gaming.

When we reviewed the first Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, it had the best connectivity selection among competing laptops. It features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A 3.1 ports, and HDMI 2.0, along with a smart card reader, an SDcard reader, and a network extension port. You still get all these options with the Gen 2.

Overall, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 is easily worth the investment. Just like its predecessor, it packs several premium components and it has a robust build, so you can expect it to run for up to five years with gentle use.

With the powerful Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 2, you can increase your productivity and efficiency. Get this outstanding business laptop for yourself and your team during the Think Anniversary Sale to get a 40% discount. Place your order now and activate the eCoupon “THINKSAVEBIG” upon checkout to get a minimum of $984 savings on your purchase.

Read our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide to make better purchasing decisions. You can also check our curated deals page for more savings on laptops and other premium tech items.

