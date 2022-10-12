Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the LG C1 OLED TV

The LG C1 OLED TV, which was just replaced on our list of the best TVs by its successor, the LG C2 OLED TV, remains a worthwhile purchase — if it will fit in your available space, according to our guide on what size TV to buy. The TV features 4K resolution on its 65-inch screen, and it’s powered by LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor, which uses algorithms to select the best picture and sound settings for the content that you’re watching. Gamers will love the TV’s Game Optimizer feature, which places all video game settings in one place, including the option to switch between Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync technologies for smooth gameplay.

When comparing OLED and QLED TVs, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to create perfect blacks, superior response time and refresh rate, wider viewing angles, and lower power consumption. You’ll get these benefits with the LG C1 OLED TV, in addition to smart capabilities through the LG ThinQ system and webOS platform. The TV works with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands and to control other connected smart home devices, and it can access all the popular streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Amazon’s 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is one of the best Prime Day TV deals that you can shop right now. One of the best TVs may be yours for $1,497, which is $1,003 cheaper than its original price of $2,500. You should add it to your cart and check out immediately because we don’t expect Amazon’s stocks to last long. You’ll regret it if you hesitate and miss out on buying the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV for this bargain price.

