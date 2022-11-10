 Skip to main content
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500

John Alexander
By

It seems like every major retailer has started their best Black Friday TV deals already, a few weeks out from the actual event. Naturally, America’s everything store, Walmart, isn’t going to think twice about joining this trend. For now, let’s highlight something special they have for us with the 2022 model of a 65-inch LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV, selling it for $476. That’s a savings of $82 off the typical $558 price. It’s one of those once-a-year price points that is truly worth taking a look at.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV

The LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV is a 65-inch screen that aims to impress, with 4K UHD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The 4K UHD is further enhanced with HDR10 Pro, which automatically upgrades the quality of older programming into something more suitable for the 4K experience. Plus, have your sound and picture improved by the AI behind the TV’s a5 Gen 5 AI Processor. It’s enough to compete, dollar-for-value, with any of the top 65-inch TV deals.

Just as mentioned in our 4K TV buying guide, like most 4K TVs, this is a smart TV. In this case, using LG’s webOS software, which will let you download apps in addition to having native access to Apple Music. Other entertainment options include Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and you’ll have access to over 300 free LG channels, so you can start watching right away before you decide on a subscription. Gamers will enjoy the LG Game Optimizer and Dashboard, which will help control picture quality when you play games to make the most of the 4K UHD screen.

To get your own 65-inch LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV, be sure to act now as Black Friday has already started. While the sale lasts, it’ll only be $476. That’s a saving of $82 off its typical $558 price. And while you’ve got it in your cart, be sure to check out other deals in the Walmart Black Friday sale to finish off your end-of-the-year holiday purchases. Then, if you really want to take advantage of LG’s Game Optimizer, try shopping for one of the newest and best consoles while you’re at it.

