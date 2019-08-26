It could be quite frustrating not to be in control of everything in your environment, especially when you got roommates involved. Let your room’s climate control be the least of your worries this coming school year with a portable air conditioner. Though window-type units may do the job just as well, it is more unlikely for dorms to allow you to bore a hole through the wall when there is a less intrusive way possible. Get yourself out of a sticky situation and score $71 in savings with Amazon’s 16% discount on the LG portable air conditioner (<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">LP08</span><span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">17WSR)</span>. Usually reeling a $389 price tag, you can keep yourself cool at just $319, plus the chance to qualify for another $50 off with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

In searching for a capable portable air conditioner, you’ll simply have to match the BTU, or British Thermal Unit to your room’s area. Dorm rooms usually range from 100 to 200 square fee0,t so the 8,000 BTU packed in the LG LP1017WSR should greatly suffice. Its two-speed fan and 24-hour on/off timer should pose as an efficient way to circulate air in the room as well as save on energy when not much cooling is required.

With high humidity being a cause for discomfort and respiratory concerns, you can breathe easier knowing that LG LP0817WSR clears 1.8 pints of moisture per hour or a cumulative daily average of 43.2 from the air. And much to your advantage, continuous operation is achievable with its self-evaporation system in place but a water full indicator should let you know otherwise.

Portability is the name of the game, and LG’s LP0817WSR has caster wheels attached to its base to show for it. You can simply roll with this unit and install it wherever there is access to a window along with a socket compatible to 115 volts. You need not be preoccupied with the window orientation be it horizontal or vertical as the kit would have provisions for either. With auto-swing louvers and a 6-foot long cord, finding the perfect spot for this portable AC shouldn’t be too perplexing.

Your room’s climate is programmable to the digital control panel atop the LG LP0817WSR. This unit comes with a full-function remote that lets you change settings from across the room. Moreover, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can register the LG portable unit through the app and assume control for mode, temperature, and airflow from there. Replacement parts would less likely cost you anything more as the filters are reusable and washable under running water. <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">Upgrade your space in a cool way with the LG portable air conditioner (LP08</span><span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">17WSR)</span> available for $71 less on Amazon.

Looking for cooler options? Get the best bargains on other air conditioners, humidifiers, Labor Day sales, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations