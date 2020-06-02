Best Buy has discounted a selection of must-have soundbars from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sonos, and Vizio ahead of Father’s Day. With prices as low as $200, there’s bound to be something for every budget. Order one now, and it will arrive in time for the big day.

LG 2.1 Soundbar — $200, was $280

If you aren’t looking for anything too extravagant but still want excellent sound to complement your new 4K TV, then look no further than the LG 2.1-channel soundbar system. It comes with its own 6-inch subwoofer to cover the lower frequencies for a full range of sound, as well as four different modes to tune your music depending on how you need it; from cinema to bass boost, the LG soundbar system’s got you covered. It may only have two channels, but it should suffice for everyday use like casual movie nights and gaming sessions. The subwoofer isn’t as rich as a 5.1-channel soundbar system, but compared to average TV speakers, it’s a noticeable step up, especially in smaller rooms where the sound can reverberate.

For local devices, the LG 2.1-channel soundbar system can connect to Bluetooth devices to play your music, so you can take it on the go without relying on Wi-Fi availability. Unfortunately, it’s a bit more limited in its inputs, only having a single USB-A port, so any other connections like HDMI will have a harder time connecting if it doesn’t have a TV middleman. If you’d prefer a wider coverage of sound, you can also mount it to a wall with the included mounting bracket. Don’t worry if you’re vertically challenged because it also comes with a remote control for long-range access to all the soundbar’s playback options. If you’re interested, you can check it out on Best Buy where it’s on sale for only $200 from its retail price of $280.

Vizio 3.1.2 Soundbar — $270, was $470

For a moderate upgrade in sound quality, with improved features that make it a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades, the Vizio 3.1.2-channel soundbar system is an excellent choice for just about any entertainment setup. It has an additional channel for a fuller range of sound thanks to its central speaker and six drivers, especially when it comes to vocal clarity and its lifelike quality. Because it supports Dolby Atmos surround sound, this soundbar system can easily fill a room with hefty audio for a fully immersive experience that packs an extra oomph during movies, and bass drops with the help of its accompanying wireless subwoofer. In fact, the enveloping bass can easily overwhelm smaller spaces, so it’s optimal for medium to large rooms that can better accommodate reverb.

Like the LG soundbar system before this, the Vizio 3.1.2-channel soundbar system is also limited to Bluetooth for offline connectivity. Though a Wi-Fi connection would have been nice, it definitely isn’t necessary. Thankfully, while the Vizio does have a USB-A port of its own, it also comes with an HDMI input, so you can connect to it directly without the need for a middleman. The included wall mounting bracket can let you place the soundbar system against a wall if your entertainment center doesn’t have room for it or if you’d prefer it positioned somewhere specific, and it can even be remotely controlled with Google Assistant or the accompanying remote. If you’re interested, you can check it out on Best Buy where it’s discounted by a whopping $200, leaving it at a humble $270.

Sonos Playbar — $600, was $700

If you want something reminiscent of a true cinematic experience with powerful surround sound and deep bass that wipe the floor with brands like Bose, the Sonos Playbar soundbar is what you need. It doesn’t have an accompanying subwoofer like the other options on our roundup, but to compensate for this, it has a total of nine drivers — six woofers and three tweeters — for bold audio that covers a wide range of frequencies, even without a subwoofer. Dolby Digital surround sound ensures you not only hear every beat but feel it, too, with rich high definition sound that envelops your senses.

Additionally, as previously mentioned, although the Sonos Playbar doesn’t have a subwoofer of its own, it can connect to other Sonos speakers that you already have. This way, you can not only connect it to an additional subwoofer in your living room, you can play the same song from every other compatible speaker in the house. Where it differs from the other soundbars on our list is that it doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity and instead utilizes Wi-Fi. This reduces the number of hoops you need to jump through to connect to it, but we should mention it is entirely dependent on Wi-Fi availability, especially as it lacks both USB and HDMI inputs. However, if you have no problem with this, you can also enjoy the convenience of Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. It doesn’t have a wall-mounting bracket or remote control, but you can always turn your phone into a remote control with the free app. If you’re interested, you can check out the Sonos Playbar soundbar on Best Buy where it’s discounted at $600 from $700.

Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1.2 Soundbar — $1,000, was $1,200

If you want to experience cinema at its full immersive capability, then the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1.2-channel soundbar system should definitely be at the top of your pick list. It’s significantly more expensive than the other options on our list, but if you can’t decide between the pros and cons, this one has all their benefits with nearly none of the downsides. It has by far the best sound quality on our list with its five speakers, two of which are dedicated to its integrated surround sound speakers that support DTS Digital Surround, DTS:X, and Dolby Atmos. With the included subwoofer, you can enjoy all your movies, games, and music with full-bodied sound that covers every base of the sound frequency spectrum, with specialized modes for movies and games among others.

You won’t have to struggle with soundbars that only have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity either. The Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1.2 can connect to both wireless networks and is compatible with Alexa and Bixby virtual assistants for voice-automated convenience. It has both HDMI and USB inputs as well as video pass-through technology for 4K, HDR, and 3D video formats for flawless audio-video output. You can mount it to a wall with the included mounting bracket, and with both a remote control and mobile device app to control it from a distance, this soundbar system has everything you could ever want and more. Don’t be afraid to splurge on this soundbar if you want nothing less than the best. You can check it out on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $1,000 from $1,200.

After something a bit different? Head over to our curated Deals hub for more soundbar deals.

