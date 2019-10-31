These Samsung and LG soundbars get booming price cuts on Amazon

No matter how spectacular the display of your 4K TV, a watching experience isn’t complete without excellent audio. If you want to retire from tinny, muffled TV speakers, we suggest going for a soundbar. They come in a small footprint, are easy to set up, and sound much better than TVs alone.

Amazon has the Samsung HW-R550 and LG SL5Y 2.1 channel soundbars discounted at the moment, cutting up to 34% off their standard price tags. Sale prices are $198 and $185, respectively. These soundbar deals are further sweetened with the inclusion of a wireless subwoofer.

Samsung 2.1 Soundbar HW-R550 — $198 ($82 off)

This sound system combines the power of the soundbar’s loud, clear audio and the subwoofer’s deep bass to deliver an immersive listening experience. Sound is excellent with clear voices and crisp details, while the bass is thundering enough as if it pounds the air around you. From a subtle rumble of a storm to an earth-shattering sound, you’ll feel as is you are sitting on your own personal theater.

Equipped with smart sound technology, this Samsung soundbar is great for a variety of entertainment. This technology automatically analyzes the content and optimizes the sound setting to provide the best possible experience. A specialized game mode is also available which boosts sound effects so you can fully engage in whatever it is you are playing.

The Samsung R550 soundbar is optimized to work seamlessly with Samsung TVs. It supports both wired and wireless connections and can be controlled using the Samsung OneRemote so you can fine-tune your sound easily. You can also pair it with your mobile devices via Bluetooth so you can enjoy your music with no strings attached.

Experience amazing audio quality for your movies, TV shows, and other entertainment by ordering this Samsung soundbar today for only $198 instead of the usual $280.

LG 2.1 Channel Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, SL5Y – $185 ($95 off)

The main thing worth noting about this LG soundbar is its capability to reproduce audio in high resolution. It uses a leading audio processing technology that surpasses CDs in terms of sound quality. This enables you to enjoy a stunning audio resolution that’s as close to the original sound as you can get. The included subwoofer, on the other hand, has an amazing range and nice bass.

It’s no surprise that different content and genres have different audio profiles. With the LG SL5Y connected to your TV, the sound level is automatically adjusted to create an ideal listening experience. Sound is optimized as you switch from action to drama to sports or when the show you’re watching takes a commercial break.

Pairing this LG soundbar to your TV or device is a no-brainer. The Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity provides a nice range and reliability, eliminating the need for complicated setup frequencies. Slim and compact, it can be easily displayed at the front of the TV without causing any disruptions. Mounting it to the wall is possible as well.

Fill your living room or entertainment setup with the great surround sound capabilities of this LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Soundbar. Amazon is offering it right now for only $185 instead of the usual $280. We don’t know how long this soundbar deal will last so you better order yours while you can.

