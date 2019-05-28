Share

Last year, Apple teamed up with Logitech to unveil the Logitech Crayon, an Apple Pencil alternative stylus initially aimed toward children. Though the Crayon was first only offered to schools, it soon became available for public purchase and is now among the more interesting digital pencil options for iPads. Now on Amazon, you can grab your Logitech Crayon at its lowest price ever of just $50, down from $70. These stylish stylus substitutes will make you forget you ever waxed nostalgic about your old crayon set.

As its name suggests, the Logitech Crayon was originally intended as an affordable, child-friendly alternative to the Apple Pencil. The pixel-precise Crayon sports an orange-accented aluminum design with roll-proof technology that lets it lay flat on your desk without fear of falling. Built using Apple Pencil technology, the Logitech Crayon is compatible with the 6th generation iPad, the 3rd generation iPad Air, and the 5th generation iPad mini, enabling use across hundreds of Apple Pencil apps. Though the Crayon lacks the pressure sensitivity of the Apple Pencil, the affordable alternative offers an array of features that make it a suitable stylus choice. Pinpoint precision lets you draw details down to the pixel, while palm rejection technology ensures that your natural hand placement won’t adversely affect anything you’re writing or drawing. Mark up PDFs, edit spreadsheets, scribble notes, and much more, all with a flick of the wrist.

Among the characteristically creative features of the Logitech Crayon is the smart tip, which adjusts for line thickness when tilted. Made to mirror the effect of an actual pencil, the tilt-tip technology is ideal for increasing line weight with simple, intuitive repositioning. With 7.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and an automatic sleep feature activated after 30 minutes of idle time, the Logitech Crayon stays ready to write nearly all day long. In a pinch, quick charge technology will get you 30 minutes of stylus time after just two minutes of charging.

While the stylus is still a polarizing product, and the Apple Pencil may still reign supreme, the Logitech Crayon for iPad, now at just $50, is a stylish, sturdy, and affordable alternative that’s certainly worth your consideration.

