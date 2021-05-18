The most complete DIY home security system under $500

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a home security system, perhaps you’ve been overwhelmed by the options available and don’t know quite where to start. There is no shortage of configurations available, with variations in number and types of cameras, storage options, as well as many other bells and whistles.

Fortunately, Lorex has simplified home security with its Lorex Home Center. Designed to be the hub of your home security system, the Lorex Home Center is an easy-to-use control center that allows you to configure your security system to your liking. It can be set up wired or wirelessly, and you can choose to operate it via the internet or simply over your personal Wi-Fi network. Similarly, there are numerous ways to personalize your security system, with the ability to add as up to 8 wi-fi camera and 32 sensors as well as to include a video doorbell.

Once you’ve set up your system, the on-screen navigation on the Home Center’s 7-inch touchscreen is intuitive and straightforward, making it easy to access live views and settings, while the Lorex voice assistant makes it equally simple to access your video feeds and activate features. And when you are away from home, you can access your security system via the Lorex Home app. Plus, Lorex gives you added peace of mind by securing your system and your data along with your home. You can use facial recognition or a password to restrict access to your Home Center, and all security footage is stored locally on a microSD card. Even better, there are no monthly fees when connecting to your Home Center.

Right now Lorex is having a Memorial Day sale with savings of up to $1,000. It is offering 25% off all of its products sitewide via coupon code MEMORIAL25. Below are deals on two of our favorite home security system configurations under $500.

Lorex Home Center With Three Wi-Fi Security Cameras and Three Motion Sensors — $440, was $550

This Lorex Home Center package is the perfect starter kit for monitoring your home — both inside and outside. It comes with three smart Wi-Fi security cameras, two outdoor and one indoor. Both of the outdoor cameras are equipped with 2MP image sensors delivering Full HD video as well as color night vision up to 50 feet. They also have person and vehicle detection as well as Smart Deterrence, which can be used either manually via your smartphone or automated to trigger a siren and LED light when a person or vehicle is detected. They also have built-in microphones and speakers for two-way talk capabilities so you can communicate with visitors.

This kit also includes an indoor camera equipped with pan and tilt to cover large areas of your house plus two-way talk, person detection, and infrared night vision. You can also set it to privacy mode when you want to temporarily disable it. Also included in this kit are two window/door motion sensors and one motion sensor, which can be connected to the cameras to automatically start recording. And, of course, you also get the Lorex Home Center and all of its capabilities as well as a 64GB microSD card.

Lorex Home Center With Two Indoor and Two Outdoor Wi-Fi Cameras — $400, was $500

An affordable all-in-one option, this home security system package includes two smart outdoor Wi-Fi cameras and two indoor cameras. The outdoor cameras are the same as those in the package above, with 1080p video, night vision, two-way talk, and vehicle and person detection. The two indoor cameras here don’t have the pan and tilt capabilities found in the one above, but they do have 115-degree wide-angle lenses for covering large viewing areas. These cameras provide Full HD video and come equipped with person detection, infrared night vision, and two-way talk. This package is completed with the Lorex Home Center and a 64GB microSD card. It’s a perfect way to get started protecting your home; though it will likely provide enough security for many users, it can always be expanded with additional devices.

