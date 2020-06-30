America’s Independence Day is coming this weekend and retailers have already hit the ground running with their big annual 4th of July sales. Seasonal blowouts like this are a great time to shop for bargains on pricey electronics from outlets like Amazon, but it’s a mistake for deal-hunters to overlook home appliance stores including Lowe’s. The Lowe’s 4th of July Sale is packed with some very nice discounts on some of our favorite gadgets, and below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best tech deals from the Lowe’s 4th of July sale that can save you as much as $150.

Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo series single-handedly made smart speakers a big thing, and despite some new competition from brands like Google and Apple, the Echo Dot is still the smart speaker to buy — especially if you’re on a budget. Its 360-degree design pumps out surprisingly great room-filling sound despite its small hockey puck-like form factor, and the voice-controlled Alexa A.I. assistant is fantastic and smarter than ever.

Yet perhaps the most appealing thing about this small-but-mighty smart speaker is its price: The Lowe’s 4th of July sale lets you score one for a super-cheap $30 after a nice $20 savings.

Amazon Echo Show 5 — $60, was $90

One of the newer additions to Amazon’s lineup of Echo devices is the Echo Show 5, a great Alexa-powered smart hub that features a built-in 5-inch touchscreen. Put it by your bedside, in the kitchen, or in a common room (or wherever else you want) and enjoy all the functionality of an Echo smart speaker with the addition of a touch display. This lets you use the Echo Show as a sunrise alarm clock or as a hands-on interface for controlling media playback as well as connected devices, such as smart lighting, that are a part of your wider smart home ecosystem. A camera and mic also allow you to make video calls with Skype or Alexa.

The Lowe’s 4th of July sale knocks $30 off the Echo Show 5, letting you grab this neat little smart hub for $60 right now.

The Nest isn’t the cheapest smart thermostat available today, but it’s arguably the best (especially if you use Google Home). We gave the original Nest smart thermostat a glowing review years ago, and the latest third-generation model — now part of Google’s smart home device stable — is even more refined. A smart thermostat like the Google Nest can actually pay for itself in the long run by saving you money on energy bills, thanks to its learning capabilities that allow the device to automatically regulate the heating and cooling in your home based on factors like the time of day and your living habits.

The Lowe’s 4th of July sale is your chance to score this powerful smart learning thermostat for $200, saving you $50 off its usual price.

What’s better than a wireless outdoor security camera? How about one with a built-in floodlight? The Ring Floodlight Cam is a smart home security device built for the 21st century, combining a wireless IP camera with two bright and powerful motion-activated lamps that make it dead simple to keep a watchful eye on your property at all times. The wireless device is easy to install, and once integrated with your home Wi-Fi network, you can control and view the camera’s live 1080p video feed from a mobile device. The camera also features a mic and speaker for two-way talk.

For the duration of the Lowe’s 4th of July sale, you an score the Ring Floodlight Cam for $199 ($50 off); as a nice bonus, you’ll also receive a free Amazon Echo Dot speaker with your purchase while supplies last.

Home security is one of the most popular applications for smart home technology, and when it comes to outdoor wireless cameras, the Arlo Pro 2 is the best of the bunch. Along with real-time 1080p video feeds, the Arlo Pro 2 gives you advanced geofencing features (letting you set up custom activity zones to monitor), a week’s worth of free cloud video storage, and the option for local “cold” feed storage via USB. The motion-activated weatherproof cameras feature two-way voice communication as well, while the base station’s 100-plus decibel alarm siren can be set up to alert you to any intruders.

Of all the best tech deals from Lowe’s 4th of July sale, the Arlo Pro 2 bundle offers the biggest discount with a very nice $150 savings that means you can make this two-camera package yours for just $250.

