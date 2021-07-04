  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best 4th of July phone sales and deals for 2021

By

If you missed the chance to upgrade your phone during Amazon’s Prime Day, you shouldn’t let today’s 4th of July phone deals end without buying a new mobile. With Apple, Samsung, Google, and other manufacturers continuously pushing the limits of smartphones, you need to take advantage of any offer to move to the most recent versions of the devices as your budget allows. Fortunately, the 4th of July phone sales will stretch your budget — you might be able to buy your dream smartphone for a price that you would never have expected. To help with your hunt, we’ve gathered some of the best phone deals that are currently available, with some advice on why you should buy a new smartphone in the 4th of July sales and how to choose one.

Best smartphone 4th of July deals 2021

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$500 $600
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)

$465 $699
Buy the 128GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone for an awful lot less than you'll pay with other brands.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$400 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $1100 when you switch and trade in your old or damaged phone.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$550 $1,000
Samsung currently has one of the best trade-in deals, offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $325 or the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $600. Activate with any major carrier or buy unlocked.
Buy at Samsung

OnePlus Nord N100 (Unlocked)

$130 $180
OnePlus has been blowing up the mid-range flagship alternative scene, and the new OnePlus Nord N100 continues that trend -- and you can grab it for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
FOR NEW CUSTOMERS

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$50 $250
If you're looking to ditch the traditional carriers for a more economical prepaid service provider, then Cricket Wireless has the new iPhone SE on sale for a nice discount if you bring your number.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Verizon)

Save $150 on Apple Watch with iPhone purchase. Online only.
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. New or current Verizon customers who sign up for an unlimited plan can score the 2020 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at Verizon
FREE $100 SAMSUNG CREDIT

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra (Unlocked)

As low as $100 with trade-in
If you have a device to trade and you aren't interested in carrier BOGO or bill credit rebates, Samsung has a nice trade-in offer when you buy the new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra.
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked)

$172 $188
Get the Google Pixel 3 smartphone with a huge discount from Amazon and have the purest Android experience. Add in fantastic photos, and this is deal is a winner.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power (64GB)

$230 $250
Powered by 2020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 48MP triple camera system, and 6.6" Max Vision HD, you can capture all the fun moments without worrying about battery, thanks to a 5,000mAh battery.
Buy at Amazon

LG K30 (Unlocked)

$90 $140
Looking for a modest-sized affordable Android smartphone? You're in luck. The LG K30 has everything you need to text, talk, snap, and browse — at home and on the move.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$900 $1,200
If you don't want to activate just yet or are still between service providers, this is a great standalone discount on the premium unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Razr 5G Flip Phone (256GB)

$1,200 $1,400
It's a massive blast from the past, but also futuristic. The new Motorola Razr is an incredible piece of tech, and now it can be yours for even less.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition (T-Mobile)

$364 $539
It may not be the latest OnePlus phone anymore, but you can still grab the striking McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro 5G smartphone for a discount.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB)

$528 $630
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is last year's model, but it still gives you a powerful phone with a great camera for a lot less than flagship prices. 128GB of storage is enough for almost anyone too.
Buy at Walmart

Motorola Moto G7 Plus (64GB)

$150 $250
The Moto G series has long been a household name among budget-friendly Android phones, and this Moto G7 Plus is unlocked for GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (128GB)

$280 $300
Love a stylus, but also love not spending large amounts of money? the Moto G Stylus is the cheapest stylus phone around, and with 128GB of storage it's also a solid performer as well.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$235 $430
The 2019 Google Pixel 4 is still a fantastic phone and an unbeatable value now that the Pixel 5 is out. New or current Verizon customers can score what might be the best price on one right now.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 (All Models, T-Mobile)

Up to $1000 off with trade-in and switch
T-Mobile has a ton of offers for new and current customers on all models of the new iPhone 12, with massive savings available (via bill credits) when you trade in and switch.
Buy at T-Mobile
WITH PLAN PURCHASE

Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)

$199 $400
The new iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6.
Buy Now
PROTECT YOUR TECH

Flexible Extended Warranty for Less

Avoid Costly Retailer Warranties
Protect your new tech with an extended warranty that covers accidental damage, power failures, screen burn-in, and more (depending on the category). Better yet, pay in installments and save a ton!
SAVE MORE AT UPSIE

Motorola Moto G9 Play

$156 $199
You can count on the Motorola Moto G9 Play’s capable 48MP camera system for your photo-op needs, from low-light to close-up photography. The model also comes with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (256GB, Unlocked)

$450 $700
Feel free to choose the carrier you want with this unlocked Motorola Edge. You get an immersive display and a dependable 5G performance all in one smartphone.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$1,000 $1,200
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a premium flagship, offering a nearly bezel-less 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It's pricey, but this big deal can reduce the hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128GB)

$700 $800
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Unlocked)

$239 $265
Activate today and score the incredible Samsung Galaxy S10 for a nice discount.
Buy at Amazon

No matter your preferred brand and spending limit, there’s a deal for you from today’s 4th of July phone deals. Whether you want a basic smartphone or a top-of-the-line device, you’ll enjoy savings if you know where to look. Some of these offers may suddenly disappear due to depleted stocks, so if you see one that you like, you shouldn’t hold back on pushing through with buying the smartphone.

This year’s 4th of July phone sales won’t be around for long, especially those that involve the more popular smartphone models. If you’ve already made a choice on which one to purchase, you need to seal the deal right away as there’s no point in delaying it. Don’t wait until the last minute of the holiday, or you might regret missing what would have been the perfect offer for you to shop this 4th of July.

Should you buy a phone on 4th of July?

Is your smartphone several generations behind the current models, and is it starting to show its age because it’s performing poorly even with basic tasks? If you answered yes to both questions, you should take advantage of this year’s 4th of July phone deals so that you can finally retire your old mobile. Manufacturers are adding as many conveniences as possible to today’s smartphones, which everyone should be experiencing as the technology makes life easier and simpler. There’s no reason not to upgrade to a newer phone as soon as you can, and you can avail of savings along the way if you buy one today.

Some shoppers may be wary of buying a new phone because its successor is on its way, and they don’t want to spend on a model that will be replaced soon. However, with this mindset, you’ll never get to enjoy the features of the latest models. If you’ve got the budget now and if your current phone is in dire need of an upgrade, you should pull the trigger on a purchase. A new model is always on the horizon, so it shouldn’t be holding you back from experiencing the wonders of modern technology.

Other shoppers, meanwhile, may be hoping for even lower prices in the future, such as after the next model of the phone that they’re targeting is released, or in other shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s true that there’s a chance for bigger discounts, but without any official announcement from the manufacturers or retailers, all you can do is hope that the wait will be worth it. Meanwhile, the prices offered in today’s 4th of July phone sales are already available, and there’s also a chance that these are the lowest that they can go for a while. It makes more sense to buy the smartphone that you want right now and start using it, rather than wait for months for a discount that may never come.

How to choose a phone on 4th of July

When you look through smartphone deals, you’ll see iPhone deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, Google Pixel deals, and many more offers. How do you choose the phone that you want to buy from today’s 4th of July phone deals? It will take a lot of research to understand all the factors that you should consider, but first and foremost, you need to set your budget and stick to it. No matter how tempting an offer may be, if it’s way out of your price range, you shouldn’t spring for it because you might be spending money that’s reserved for your other expenses.

Check out our cell phone buying guide for tips on how to choose a phone from the 4th of July phone sales. One of the first decisions that you need to make is the operating system that you’re most comfortable with, and that’s usually just between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android. Only iPhones are powered by iOS, while Android may be found in most of the other smartphone choices in the market. Other specifications that you need to take a look at include the quality of the screen, the performance as dictated by the phone’s processor and RAM, and the battery life and durability if you’re always on the go. If you love taking pictures and selfies, also consider the megapixel count of the camera, and if you download a lot of games and save many files, go for the versions with the most built-in storage, or at least with the option for expandable memory with microSD cards.

For more specific ideas on the smartphones that you should be aiming to buy, our list of best phones, which currently has the iPhone 12 Pro as the top choice, may serve as a guide. If you want to avoid iPhones, then read our recommendations for the best Android phones, where the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra reigns. The devices on these lists are tried and tested, so if you see a deal that involves any of them, you don’t need to hold back on finalizing the purchase. Other phones that appear on the lists include the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), the Google Pixel 4a, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Whichever phone you choose, it will be much better compared to your aging mobile device, and it will let you unlock so many conveniences that you didn’t know you need.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best 4th of July laptop sales and deals for 2021

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best 4th of July AirPods deals and sales for 2021

apple airpods

Best 4th of July TV sales and deals for 2021

LG B9 4K OLED

4th of July Sales 2021: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

Best 4th of July iPad deals and sales for 2021

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced quick note linking ipad os 15 copy

Best 4th of July Apple Watch deals and sales for 2021

Apple Watch SE

HP 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

HP Spectre 13t x2 back logo

Best cheap coffee maker deals for 4th of July 2021: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte

Best cheap KitchenAid appliance deals for 4th of July

Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Gloss Cinnamon Stand Mixer

Best cheap blender deals for 4th of July 2021

best blender deals vitamix

Best cheap Keurig deals for 4th of July 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for 4th of July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1