Best 4th of July laptop sales and deals for 2021

If Amazon’s Prime Day passed by without you being able to take advantage of the discounts to buy a new laptop, the good news is that you have another chance at scoring laptops for cheap with today’s 4th of July laptop deals. It might be expensive to replace your old machine, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget through this year’s 4th of July laptop sales. We’ve gathered some of the best offers on must-have laptops that you can shop in the 4th of July sales, and we’ll also provide the answers to why you should buy a laptop today and how you should make the decision on which machine to purchase.

Best laptop 4th of July deals 2021

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)

Looking for a modern 2-in-1 with up-to-date hardware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? This HP Pavilion x360 is a highly versatile convertible work machine that won't break the bank.
New Vostro 15 5510 Laptop (Core i7, GeForce MX450 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

A laptop that occupies too much space in your bag can be a hassle. This unit boasts a 0.55-inch to 0.63-inch-thin build, which means can carry it to work and anywhere with ease.
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

The HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 has great hardware and rapid storage for fast start-up of your frequently used programs. It even includes a stylus pen.
LG Gram Laptop (17-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

Work like a true power executive wherever you want with the LG Gram laptop, raising the bar for work laptops everywhere with its powerful processor and spacious hard drive.
Acer TravelMate P6 14-inch Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

A thin and light laptop that packs in super-fast Thunderbolt 3 and high-grade security? That's what you get with this device, and it's a great option for working on the go while keeping things safe.
Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
ASUS VivoBook 15 (15.6-inch, Intel i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that's great for students and professionals who don't need robust hardware, built with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
LG Gram Laptop 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7

The slim LG Gram laptop delivers up to a whopping 18.5 hours worth of battery life and processing speed with its 8th-gen Intel 10th Generation Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM.
Gateway 15-Inch Notebook (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Gateway is back exclusively at Walmart. Grab yourself a deal with this 15-inch slim notebook featuring modern specs and four colors. It's a great workhorse that doesn't break the bank.
Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Small Business Laptop

Dell's 15-inch high-performance laptop with a stylish, sophisticated design features 10th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX Graphics on select models.
Asus VivoBook 17 (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

While it may sport a large 17-inch display, the Asus VivoBook 17 is still sleek and light enough for busy professionals who need a beefy laptop that they can still take on the go.
Asus ExpertBook 14-Inch Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

The Asus ExpertBook is known for its lightweight yet efficient design, making it the perfect laptop for working people. It has a 14-inch full HD NanoEdge frameless screen for optimal viewing as well.
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
If your laptop’s starting to run slower, and if it’s no longer able to support the latest apps, it’s probably time to buy a new machine. You don’t have to worry too much about your budget though, as you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings with today’s 4th of July laptop deals. There are many brands to choose from and different specifications to consider, so it’s a sure thing that the perfect laptop is out there waiting for you.

It’s not a problem if you’d like to do some research while you browse the 4th of July laptop sales, so you won’t be surprised with what arrives in your doorstep. However, you shouldn’t wait until the final hours of the holiday before making your purchase, because you never know when the deal you’re planning to take advantage of will be pulled out by the retailer. Buy the laptop that you want as soon as you’re comfortable with it, or else you might miss out on what could have been the perfect deal when other shoppers snap up all the inventory.

Should you buy a laptop on 4th of July?

It’s always a good time to upgrade your laptop, considering how much more important computers have become recently, as students and professionals have shifted to online classes and work-from-home arrangements. Buying a new laptop is even more important if your current machine is starting to show its age, whether through specifications that are no longer enough for today’s apps, a chassis that’s already showing wear and tear, or a battery that can no longer hold a decent charge. If you’ve been waiting for a chance at savings but missed Prime Day for whatever reason, you shouldn’t let this year’s 4th of July laptop deals end without coming away with a new laptop so that you can finally retire your old one.

When talking about discounts on tech products, most shoppers would think about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While it’s true that there’s a possibility for bigger discounts during these shopping events, there’s no assurance that you will be able to enjoy more savings if you wait for them before you buy a new laptop. There’s even a chance that the laptop you’re currently eyeing won’t be part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. There’s no sense in waiting for speculative deals when there’s already a real offer right in front of you, so if you see a deal that you like today, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking the buy button.

Additionally, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often a chaotic time for both shoppers and retailers. This means that stocks may quickly run out and deliveries may be delayed due to congested shipping channels. If you don’t need these stressful events in your life, you might want to finish purchasing a new laptop today, as shopping during the 4th of July is relatively chill compared to other holidays. You won’t have to rush too much, and you’ll likely get your order on time, so you can enjoy the conveniences of modern technology in your laptop as soon as possible.

How to choose a laptop on 4th of July

With all the brands and models out there, figuring out the laptop that you should buy may seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, we’re here to help you sort through all the best laptop deals to determine the perfect one for you. First and foremost, however, is you need to set your budget for a new laptop, and you should stick to it. Don’t go overboard on spending on a top-of-the-line laptop with features and specifications that you won’t be able to maximize just because it’s on sale if that means you’ll be using money that’s meant for other expenses.

There are so many options in today’s 4th of July laptop deals, but not all of them will provide the value that you’d hope for from a new machine. To get an idea on which brands and models to look for, check out our picks for the best laptops, which include the Dell XPS 13 as the top choice, as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as the best 2-in-1 device and the Razer Blade 15 as the best gaming laptop. We also have recommendations for the best budget laptops, which include the Acer Swift 3, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and the HP Envy x360 13. Offers that involve any of the laptops on these lists should warrant extra attention, because you know that you’ll be getting the best bang for your buck with these machines.

If you want to get deep into the details, you should check out our laptop buying guide, which will walk you through everything that you need to consider before finalizing your purchase for the 4th of July laptop sales. You should first choose your preferred operating system, which is usually between Microsoft’s Windows, Apple’s MacOS, and Google’s Chrome OS. The purpose of the laptop is also important, as your planned usage will dictate what kind you need. For example, gaming laptops typically pack high-end processors and graphics cards to smoothly run the latest games, while business laptops usually focus on features for multitasking and security so you can work without a hitch. Lastly, you should also know the basics of the hardware that’s inside laptops, including the CPU, system memory, and storage, and go for the best specifications that you can fit in your budget.

