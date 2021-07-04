Best 4th of July laptop sales and deals for 2021

If Amazon’s Prime Day passed by without you being able to take advantage of the discounts to buy a new laptop, the good news is that you have another chance at scoring laptops for cheap with today’s 4th of July laptop deals. It might be expensive to replace your old machine, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget through this year’s 4th of July laptop sales. We’ve gathered some of the best offers on must-have laptops that you can shop in the 4th of July sales, and we’ll also provide the answers to why you should buy a laptop today and how you should make the decision on which machine to purchase.

If your laptop’s starting to run slower, and if it’s no longer able to support the latest apps, it’s probably time to buy a new machine. You don’t have to worry too much about your budget though, as you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings with today’s 4th of July laptop deals. There are many brands to choose from and different specifications to consider, so it’s a sure thing that the perfect laptop is out there waiting for you.

It’s not a problem if you’d like to do some research while you browse the 4th of July laptop sales, so you won’t be surprised with what arrives in your doorstep. However, you shouldn’t wait until the final hours of the holiday before making your purchase, because you never know when the deal you’re planning to take advantage of will be pulled out by the retailer. Buy the laptop that you want as soon as you’re comfortable with it, or else you might miss out on what could have been the perfect deal when other shoppers snap up all the inventory.

Should you buy a laptop on 4th of July?

It’s always a good time to upgrade your laptop, considering how much more important computers have become recently, as students and professionals have shifted to online classes and work-from-home arrangements. Buying a new laptop is even more important if your current machine is starting to show its age, whether through specifications that are no longer enough for today’s apps, a chassis that’s already showing wear and tear, or a battery that can no longer hold a decent charge. If you’ve been waiting for a chance at savings but missed Prime Day for whatever reason, you shouldn’t let this year’s 4th of July laptop deals end without coming away with a new laptop so that you can finally retire your old one.

When talking about discounts on tech products, most shoppers would think about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While it’s true that there’s a possibility for bigger discounts during these shopping events, there’s no assurance that you will be able to enjoy more savings if you wait for them before you buy a new laptop. There’s even a chance that the laptop you’re currently eyeing won’t be part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. There’s no sense in waiting for speculative deals when there’s already a real offer right in front of you, so if you see a deal that you like today, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking the buy button.

Additionally, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often a chaotic time for both shoppers and retailers. This means that stocks may quickly run out and deliveries may be delayed due to congested shipping channels. If you don’t need these stressful events in your life, you might want to finish purchasing a new laptop today, as shopping during the 4th of July is relatively chill compared to other holidays. You won’t have to rush too much, and you’ll likely get your order on time, so you can enjoy the conveniences of modern technology in your laptop as soon as possible.

How to choose a laptop on 4th of July

With all the brands and models out there, figuring out the laptop that you should buy may seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, we’re here to help you sort through all the best laptop deals to determine the perfect one for you. First and foremost, however, is you need to set your budget for a new laptop, and you should stick to it. Don’t go overboard on spending on a top-of-the-line laptop with features and specifications that you won’t be able to maximize just because it’s on sale if that means you’ll be using money that’s meant for other expenses.

There are so many options in today’s 4th of July laptop deals, but not all of them will provide the value that you’d hope for from a new machine. To get an idea on which brands and models to look for, check out our picks for the best laptops, which include the Dell XPS 13 as the top choice, as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as the best 2-in-1 device and the Razer Blade 15 as the best gaming laptop. We also have recommendations for the best budget laptops, which include the Acer Swift 3, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and the HP Envy x360 13. Offers that involve any of the laptops on these lists should warrant extra attention, because you know that you’ll be getting the best bang for your buck with these machines.

If you want to get deep into the details, you should check out our laptop buying guide, which will walk you through everything that you need to consider before finalizing your purchase for the 4th of July laptop sales. You should first choose your preferred operating system, which is usually between Microsoft’s Windows, Apple’s MacOS, and Google’s Chrome OS. The purpose of the laptop is also important, as your planned usage will dictate what kind you need. For example, gaming laptops typically pack high-end processors and graphics cards to smoothly run the latest games, while business laptops usually focus on features for multitasking and security so you can work without a hitch. Lastly, you should also know the basics of the hardware that’s inside laptops, including the CPU, system memory, and storage, and go for the best specifications that you can fit in your budget.

