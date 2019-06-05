Share

Father’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking of the best gift to get Dad. If he’s tech savvy, and has been looking to upgrade his smartphone, you may want to head on over to Newegg. The online retailer is having a great deal on select phones by Samsung, including a refurbished unlocked Galaxy S9, and the Galaxy S10.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S9 at its Unpacked event in Barcelona, Spain, back in February 2018. The South Korean tech giant wanted to redesign the way people capture their lives, along with how they watch entertainment. The Galaxy S9 front-facing camera features an 8-megapixel camera with a f/1.7 aperture lens, in addition to a 12-megapixel camera on the back where the aperture lens automatically switches to f/1.5 or f/2.4. This means your pictures will come out looking super sharp, whether you capture photos during the day or at night.

After taking a selfie, there’s the ability to enhance your AR Emoji’s facial features, including lips, cheeks, nose, and eyes. With Augmented Reality, emojis will look exactly like you. The Galaxy S9 looks similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S8. The phone sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, 1,440 x 2,960 pixels, and features Corning Gorilla Glass 5, so binge-watching Netflix or Hulu will look incredible on the S9. As far as the battery goes, the Galaxy S9 has a 3,500mAh battery, just like most standard phones available on the market. Most retailers are selling the Galaxy S9 for $500. However, Newegg is having a great deal on this refurbished unlocked Galaxy S9 with 64GB of internal memory for $380, saving you $120.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Compared to the Galaxy S9, Samsung wanted to go big or go home with the Galaxy S10. The phone features a bezel-less Cinematic Infinity Display for an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy S10 keeps your phone secure with an Ultrasonic fingerprint ID that works in just about any environment. By pressing the in-display sensor, the Galaxy S10 can easily recognize your fingerprint, which makes for a great addition on this phone.

Unlike the S9, the Galaxy S10 has three cameras in the back and 1 front-facing camera, so you’ll truly get to capture everything that’s in front of you. The Galaxy S10 wears a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, 3,040 x 1,440 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, so it stands out with its competition. Newegg is selling the Galaxy S10 for 128GB unlocked for $830. The Galaxy S10 may cost a couple hundred dollars more, but Dad will be happy showing off this stunning device to all of his coworkers and friends.