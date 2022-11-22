This Ninja Foodi pressure cooker is $90 off for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals have started early, with the retail giant offering a chance to beat the rush and still claim Black Friday pricing. This is great news if you’re in search of a discount on some of the best smart kitchen appliances, as the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker is just $110 today. This high-quality pressure cooker would normally cost you $200, whichl makes for a savings of $90. Free shipping and free 90-day returns are included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker

The Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker is a versatile and feature-packed pressure cooker. It will make cooking and meal prep as convenient as it gets, as it has an impressive 14 cooking functions. Among them are pressure cooking, steaming and crisping, steaming and baking, air frying, broiling, sautéing, and slow cooking. Like all of the best pressure cookers, the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker allows you to take advantage of all of these different cooking functions with ease and with the convenience of modern smarts.

The Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker has a smart lid slider that slides to unlock three cooking modes and all 14 cooking functions. The reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for one-touch, two-layer meals. Its large capacity makes it great for preparing meals for parties, or for taking care of dinner for the whole family. It’s also a healthier option than most cooking methods, as it cooks with less fat than traditional frying, and it’s even able to prepare meals with up to 70% faster cooking times. The Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker looks good amid any kitchen decor, as it is made of stainless steal and has a classy modern design. It makes a great addition to any kitchen, and its air frying capabilities can even compete with some of the best air fryers.

Just $110 at Walmart with this early Black Friday discount, the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart pressure cooker is available at a savings of $90, as it would typically set you back $200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is a free 90-day return window.

