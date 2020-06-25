Nintendo Labo VR Kits for Nintendo Switch on sale for only $20 at Best Buy

There’s no shortage of fantastic Nintendo Switch deals out there, the latest of which are these fantastic Nintendo Labo VR Kits which are on sale at Best Buy right now for only $20. Starting from scratch, players will be directed through instructions as they piece together each set in a similar fashion to building LEGO kits. Once created, each object will provide interesting and innovative new ways of play. Each set provides new, unique opportunities to build, experiment, and play.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set — $20, was $40

Looking for a cheaper alternative for a virtual reality headset? Then you can’t go wrong with the VR Starter Set which is currently half price at $20. The package comes with both the VR goggles and a blaster that you can create. Despite being made entirely of cardboard, the goggles manage to hold together stably and with comfort for VR play. Users will simply slip the console into the viewer and their built creation will bring VR to life. Combined with the blaster, players can shoot through VR-created mini-games and really put themselves in the action. Additionally, anyone who owns Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will gain access to VR-exclusive modes in each game, giving more incentive once the credits have rolled on the mini-games packed with the set.

With the set discounted from $40 down to $20, this is a great deal and one not to be missed.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit — $20, was $70

Those looking for something more hands-on will find plenty to love with the Vehicle Kit. With a gigantic savings of $50, players will get a lot packed into such a small price. This creative kit can be a perfect way to spend an afternoon as users will create a Toy-Con car, Toy-Con plane, and Toy-Con submarine. Each has its own controller to make you feel like you’re truly piloting each of your creations. Not only that, but the pack comes bundled with a variety of stickers, markers, paint, new parts, and other original crafting ideas. It’s a great way to inspire creativity in kids or provide a day of pure childlike fun for adults.

The set is discounted by $50 down to $20, making it a must-have item given the amount of content packed in.

