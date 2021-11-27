Best Nintendo Switch controller Black Friday deal brings $11 discount

Nintendo Switch doesn’t offer deals often, so we’re happy to announce a Nintendo Switch Controller Black Friday Deal. Nintendo Switch controllers are usually $80, and this deal puts them at $69 for a savings of $11. While this isn’t the most considerable discount we’ve ever seen, it is huge for Nintendo because it’s difficult to even get your hands on actual Nintendo Switch products these days, which makes this one of the best Black Friday gaming deals still available. And with the holidays fast approaching and the best Black Friday deals starting to wrap up, you’re not going to want to wait on this one since we don’t know how long supplies will last.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch gaming console

Can be used independently or as a traditional controller

Includes gyroscope and accelerometer for motion controls

Battery-powered and rechargeable

The Nintendo Joy-Con is a revolutionary way to play — the controllers make new kinds of gaming possible with the Nintendo Switch. Two Joy-Cons can be used independently, with one in each hand or together as one controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. The Joy-Cons also connect to the main console for use in handheld mode, or you can share them with friends and enjoy two-player mode since each Joy-Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller.

Each controller also features an accelerometer and gyro-sensor, which makes independent left and right motion control possible. You can use Joy-Cons from almost anywhere in the room without cords which really opens up gaming possibilities. The controllers are battery-powered and rechargeable, allowing for tangle-free operation and uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Should you shop this Nintendo Switch controller Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday tends to feature the best deals from Black Friday, but there is no promise that you will find the exact same products on Cyber Monday. Sometimes supplies run short, and the deal you were holding out for never comes to be. This could be especially true with Nintendo Switch deals since we’ve seen shortages of products from them all year. When shopping Black Friday deals, your best bet is to grab the items you want when you find them on sale. If you find the same product at a better price on Cyber Monday, you can always return the one you just received or cancel the order.

