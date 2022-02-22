Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Arceus bundle is $100 off

If you’ve been in search of Nintendo Switch deals and Nintendo Switch game deals of late, now is the time to pounce, as an impressive deal on a Nintendo Switch bundle is taking place at QVC today. Included in the bundle is a Nintendo Switch in either gray or neon color, a copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and some accessories that include a case and screen protector, among other things. All of this can be had for just $500 at QVC, which is a $100 savings from the bundle’s regular price of $600. Free shipping is included.

While the Nintendo Switch has been around for awhile now, it seems like it’s always been a device that’s hard to get. Its extreme popularity means it isn’t the byproduct of any gimmicks either, as the Switch delivers the top-notch gaming experiences that Nintendo has long been known for, and it packages it into a console that you can connect directly to your TV or take with you just about anywhere. When it’s connected to a TV, you can hop on the couch and enjoy an epic adventure on a big screen, and when you want to game on the go, the Switch delivers with its 6.2-inch touchscreen display. You can even link it up with up to seven other Switch systems for multiplayer fun on the go.

There are several Nintendo Switch models on the market now, and if you’re uncertain which model may best suit your Nintendo needs, you can read more about them in our Switch Lite vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED comparison. But if you know what you’re looking for, and the regular Nintendo Switch is it, pounce on this bundle and get going with the included Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. It blends action and exploration with the role-playing roots of the iconic Pokémon series, and allows you to embark on survey missions while catching wild Pokémon. You can also break in your new Nintendo Switch with some of the best single-player Nintendo Switch games as well.

Marked all the way down to just $500 at QVC today, this Nintendo Switch bundle is a must-grab while it’s available. This deal is a savings of $100 from the bundle’s regular price of $600, and it comes with the Switch itself, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and multiple other accessories.

