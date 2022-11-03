 Skip to main content
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238

Aaron Mamiit
By
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.

Why you should buy the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV

The onn. 4 Series 4K TV may be a budget option, but it won’t look like one once it’s installed in your home. The 50-inch display features 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike colors and sharp details, so you’ll appreciate your favorite shows and movies even more. The TV features a 60Hz refresh rate, which our 4K TV buying guide defines as how many individual frames per second it can show on the screen.

You’ll never run out of things to watch because the onn. 4 Series 4K TV is a smart TV, which means it can connect directly to the internet to access streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. It runs on the Roku TV platform, which also offers a customizable home screen and compatibility with the Roku mobile app that can help you search for content, and can function as a remote. Like the best TVs, the onn. 4 Series 4K TV is ready to be integrated into your web of smart home devices as it works with Apple Home and Google Home as well as Amazon’s Alexa.

Gone are the days when you need to spend several hundreds of dollars when buying a new TV for the living room, as there are now offers like the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV for just $238. Walmart slashed its sticker price of $268 with a $30 discount, for one of the cheapest options in the market right now but without sacrificing quality. You need to complete the purchase as soon as possible though, because there’s no telling when the retailer will pull the plug on the deal.

