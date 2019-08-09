Share

In the past, we did not have any way to check on our pets when we are away. This has changed thanks to developments in pet tech. You can now interact with your fur babies wherever you are. If you want to get something for your pet before you go to college, check out the Petcube Play smart pet camera with interactive laser toy. It is available for the highly discounted price of $100 on Amazon and Walmart today.

The Petcube Play usually goes for $200 on Amazon while it sells for $180 on Walmart. Both retailers brought its price down for back-to-school season. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

Keep an eye on your animal companions wherever you are with the Petcube Play. This 1080p pet camera connects to your Wi-Fi network to deliver real-time HD video and audio to your mobile device. Video chat with your dog or cat any time to soothe them with your voice, prevent destructive behavior, or just see what they are up to.

The interaction with your pets does not stop at video chats. Petcube Play allows you to actually play a game of chase with your four-legged family member. It has a pet-friendly laser you can control from the app. You can even schedule it to play automatically to help your pet get exercise.

More than just a monitoring camera, the Petcube Play is also a pet safety and home security device. It notifies you if there is a major disturbance at your house. And, it lets you view up to four hours of the activity. You will be able to review everything that happens even in the dark thanks to the built-in night vision technology.

Keep your fur baby feeling loved with the Petcube Play smart pet camera with interactive laser toy. You can now get this pet gadget on Amazon or Walmart at only $100. Save up to 50% on this Kickstarter product when you order today.

