Deals

The Petcube Play pet camera with laser toy is down to $100

Drake Hawkins
By
petcube play deal from walmart and amazon

In the past, we did not have any way to check on our pets when we are away. This has changed thanks to developments in pet tech. You can now interact with your fur babies wherever you are. If you want to get something for your pet before you go to college, check out the Petcube Play smart pet camera with interactive laser toy. It is available for the highly discounted price of $100 on Amazon and Walmart today.

The Petcube Play usually goes for $200 on Amazon while it sells for $180 on Walmart. Both retailers brought its price down for back-to-school season. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

Keep an eye on your animal companions wherever you are with the Petcube Play. This 1080p pet camera connects to your Wi-Fi network to deliver real-time HD video and audio to your mobile device. Video chat with your dog or cat any time to soothe them with your voice, prevent destructive behavior, or just see what they are up to.

The interaction with your pets does not stop at video chats. Petcube Play allows you to actually play a game of chase with your four-legged family member. It has a pet-friendly laser you can control from the app. You can even schedule it to play automatically to help your pet get exercise.

More than just a monitoring camera, the Petcube Play is also a pet safety and home security device. It notifies you if there is a major disturbance at your house. And, it lets you view up to four hours of the activity. You will be able to review everything that happens even in the dark thanks to the built-in night vision technology.

Keep your fur baby feeling loved with the Petcube Play smart pet camera with interactive laser toy. You can now get this pet gadget on Amazon or Walmart at only $100. Save up to 50% on this Kickstarter product when you order today.

And when you get home, clean up after your animal companions with our pick for the best vacuum for pet hair. You can also check out our list of the best vacuums under $100 if you are on a budget. Make sure to visit our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts while you are at it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Pale Blue lithium polymer smart batteries can be fully recharged in less than two hours more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. A Pale Blue battery replaces more than 1,000 alkaline cells and offers more consistent output.
Posted By Bruce Brown
oprahs favorite things of 2016 tech dyson supersonic hair dryer
Deals

Amazon has rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic, one of the best hair dryers ever

The Dyson Supersonic styles your hair fast without heat damage, and is on our list of the best hair dryers for 2019. Save $50 when you get an Amazon-backed renewed Supersonic today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
red dead redemption 2 deal banner
Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 gets a hefty discount from Amazon

PS4 boasts of an incredible selection of games, and it is not surprising that Red Dead Redemption 2 made it to the top of the list. We even chose it as the best video game in 2018. Get it from Amazon or Walmart for only $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
apple ipad 9.7 2017
Deals

Amazon offers great deals on the latest Apple iPads for back-to-school

While laptops and desktops are indispensable, tablets are compact and lightweight and can perform almost all the tasks that computers can. Amazon is offering the Apple iPad 32GB for $249.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
vizio sound stand ss2520 c6 deal 2
Deals

The Vizio 2.0 sound stand gets a huge 49% discount on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your entertainment setup without breaking the bank, check out the 25-inch VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand SS2520-C6. You can get it from Amazon today at 49% below its usual price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day add on camera 3
Deals

Grab the Arlo Pro two-camera system for only $259 on Amazon

Keep tabs on what’s happening in your home by getting your hands on a dependable home surveillance system such as the Arlo Pro. You can order the two-camera system (with siren) for only $259 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus are now available for pre-order at Walmart

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus have begun, and Walmart is offering a deal on them. If you pre-order either device from Walmart through August 12, you’ll receive up to $150 in credit to spend at the Samsung Store.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Razer Blade 15 laptop photo
Computing

Best Buy discounts $300 off the Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, consider Best Buy's latest deal on a 15-inch Razer Blade laptop. With this deal, you can get a Razer Blade with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics at a $300 discount.
Posted By Anita George
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap hair dryers revlon tools
Deals

Here are the best affordable hair dryers available on Amazon right now

We've rounded up some of the most highly rated and affordable hair dryers from Amazon. You don't have to break the bank to keep your hair frizz-free and stylish this summer.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
megacra sound bar deal 1
Deals

Upgrading your home theater? Amazon discounts this Megacra soundbar to $70

You should never settle for the mediocre sound that your TV provides. Even the latest high-end smart TVs don’t offer quality audio output from their built-in speakers. One solution is the Megacra soundbar. Normally $100 on Amazon, now you…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
zojirushi 6 quart multicooker amazon deal
Deals

Cook meals of all types with this Zojirushi multicooker, now 30% off from Amazon

Zojirushi is one of the oldest Japanese manufacturing companies. One of its offerings is the Zojirushi multicooker, a heavy-duty cooker that boasts multiple functionalities. Get it for $175 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
razer blade stealth ultrabook amazon deal
Deals

Play hard with the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook, now $300 off from Amazon

PCs are big and bulky, but they can be upgraded with the best graphics processors for you to enjoy games glitch-free. Now, you can play demanding games on laptops, like the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook. Get it on Amazon for $1,300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor