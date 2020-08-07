Often considered how much you’d love a pair of truly wireless earphones but never been able to justify the cost? Right now, you can buy the Philips Upbeat true wireless earbuds for just $30 — down from the usual $60 — at Newegg. That’s a saving of $30 and a fantastic deal if you want to be free of wires when out and about.

Now, we’re not saying that the Philips Upbeat will rival the most expensive true wireless earbuds out there but they’re still fantastic value. They promise punchy bass and great sound, along with a mono mode for those times when you need to be able to hear out of one ear. Passive noise isolation goes some way to ensuring you get better sounds at lower volumes without hearing too much around you.

Battery life is fairly respectable with up to three hours on one charge with the portable charging case offering you another nine hours of juice so you won’t have to worry about recharging too often. Thanks to the charging case, you don’t have to worry about turning the Philips Upbeat true wireless earbuds on or off either with an auto-on facility courtesy of every time you take them out of their case.

The earphones come with soft rubberized wingtips so they’re a comfortable and snug fit in your ears with a choice of different ear-tips if you need to tweak anything. There’s also a built-in mic so you can easily make or receive calls while these are in your ears. There’s even voice assistant support with a quick double button-press activating your phone’s voice assistant.

Ordinarily priced at $60, you can buy the Philips Upbeat True Wireless for only $30 at Newegg right now. That’s a particularly great price if you’re someone who’s prone to misplacing wireless earphones or if you’re not sure if the technology is for you. Be quick though – this offer ends on Monday and stock is limited.

