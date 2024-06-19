This portable tire inflator is down to just $30 at Walmart today

No one wants to be stuck in the middle of a nowhere because of a bum tire. If you don’t already own a portable tire inflator, do us a favor and take a look at this deal we’ve dug up. At Walmart, you can get yourself an Ophanie 160psi Portable Tire Inflator for just $30. Normally, these little lifesavers sell for $80, so act fast if you’d like to save $50!

Why you should buy the Ophanie tire inflator

A portable tire inflator is a must-have for long car trips, but it’s also the kind of device that everyone should have in the trunk on a regular basis. One of the things we love most about Ophanie’s hardware is its four PSI presets. When inflating (or deflating) tires, you want to make sure you’re as close to your max PSI as possible. Compatible with 195, 65, and R15 tires, the Ophanie will inflate from zero to 35 PSI in as little as four minutes, and can inflate from 28 to 35 PSI in around 40 seconds.

You can tell by the look of this inflator that it’s built for durability. A tough end-to-end casing and padded buttons ensure that you can use the Ophanie come rain or shine, and at any time of year. Even if you accidentally drop it on the tarmac while getting it set up, a sudden fall from average human heights isn’t going to hurt this little monster.

The inflator has a cordless design. The included USB cable and 12V DC adapter are convenient connections for keeping the Ophanie’s battery going strong, but you’ll be able to operate it without any hookup to car power. We’re also glad to see the inclusion of three unique inflator attachments. Whether you’re topping off car tires or getting a bike up to snuff, the Ophanie gives you all the tools you’ll need to service your vehicle.

Portable tire inflators may not get as much attention as some other Walmart deals we’ve found, but we would be remiss to not give the Ophanie its proper fanfare. For a limited time, you’ll save $50 on the Ophanie Portable Tire Inflator when you buy at Walmart. We’ve also got an entire list of cordless vacuum deals for you to peruse, as well as some great generator deals for your next big camping trip.

