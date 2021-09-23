Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s time once again for a restock of the elusive next-generation consoles. Walmart is restocking the PlayStation 5, both disc and digital edition, and Xbox Series X at 6:00 p.m. PT today. The restocks will come in staggers of 10 minutes, meaning you’ll get your shot at 6:00, 6:10, 6:20, etc., until the final restock at 6:50. Get ready to refresh those browsers!

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Xbox Series X

PlayStation 5 — $399 to $499

No more astronomical prices! This is your chance to buy a PlayStation 5 for the retail price. You can get the disc version of the console for $499, or the digital edition for $399. Both come with one DualSense controller. The new controllers feature Haptic feedback, so the patented rumbling that Sony has used since the PlayStation 1 is now more accurate and immersive.

This is the fastest PlayStation by a long shot. Load times on the PlayStation 5 have reduced drastically. Technically the Xbox Series X has more power, but when levels load in microseconds, you won’t notice. Use the links below, and get ready to hit refresh!

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Xbox Series X — $499 to $549

Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X tonight, but not the slimmer Series S. The Xbox Series X is the most powerful of the new consoles. It can run 120 frames per second and has HDR and 12 teraflops of processing power. You’re unlikely to run out of space since the Series X comes with 1TB of storage. Check out the options below, and keep checking every ten minutes!

Xbox Series X

More gaming deals

While PlayStations and Xboxes are hard to come by, there are deals on games, hardware, and controllers every day. Here are some fantastic deals at various retailers:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations