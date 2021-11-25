Now’s your chance to grab some of the most popular earbuds available for a discounted price, thanks to Amazon’s Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deal. Right now you’ll find Powerbeats Pros available for the killer price of $150, which is$100 off the usual $250. These earbuds are in high demand so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to snag a pair, now it the time to snap them up before someone else does. Or if you’re looking for other earbud options, also check out the Black Friday earbuds deals available as part of our roundup of the best Black Friday deals.

Today’s best Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Bright, bold sound

Water-resistant, great for sports

Excellent battery life

Easy pairing with Apple devices

Powerbeats Pros are some of the most instantly recognizable earbuds on the market, and they’ve made their mark thanks to a bright, bold sound that people love, as well as practical features like long battery life and water resistance. If you want a pair of earbuds that can take you from your commute to the gym, to taking calls from your office, then the Powerbeats Pros can do all of these with ease.

In our review of the Powerbeats Pro, we highlighted their audio quality, which is exciting and bass-heavy for that signature Beats by Dre sound, as well as the 8-9 hours of battery life plus two full charges in the included charging case, meaning you’ll have no problem using these buds all day and beyond. But perhaps the most noteworthy feature of the Powerbeats Pros, and the reason they’ve become so ubiquitous, is their easy pairing with Apple devices. The H1 chip they use makes pairing with an Apple device a snap, and the integration with Siri is slick as well. You can still enjoy these buds if you run Android, though, as pairing with Android devices works well too.

The Powerbeats Pros typically go for $250, and as a premium product, it’s unusual for them to go on sale. But they are a whopping $100 off at Amazon right now, letting you pick them up for the bargain price of $150.

Should you shop this Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

When you see a deal this good, you might be tempted to snap it up straight away. Or you might wonder: Should I wait and see if the price is even better on Cyber Monday? While we understand the impulse, we wouldn’t recommend this as a strategy. In previous years, we’ve found that the same deals tend to come up on Cyber Monday as were available on Black Friday. But this year, we’re expecting to see products running out of stock earlier due to supply chain issues and limited stock.

So we’d advise you to grab this great Powerbeats Pro deal now, as you can always cancel or return your order on the off chance a better deal does come along. But with a discount this big on an item this popular, we’re not expecting this to last for long, so snap up a pair as soon as you can.

