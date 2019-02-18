Digital Trends
The Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are $110 off for Presidents’ Day

Jenifer Calle
There are a lot of great benefits to having wireless headphones, including noise-cancellation, Bluetooth capability, and water resistance, to name a few. And there are a lot of wireless earphones in the market right now beyond the rightly celebrated AirPods. Beats is a company that makes some of the best music-listening devices and its $200 Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are discounted more than half off right now from Amazon.

If you’re looking to upgrade to wireless earphones, this Beats sale is exactly what you need. The Powerbeats3 wireless earphones neighborhood collection in brick red are normally $200 but right now Amazon is discounting these earphones by 55 percent, bringing the price down to just $90. This $110 price cut brings the Powerbeats3 to less than they were on Black Friday and is only for a limited time while supplies last. Check it out via Amazon Prime and you can get it delivered with just two-day shipping.

There’s a reason why famous athletes gravitate to these earphones. The Powerbeats3 are one of the best-selling Bluetooth earphones in the market. The earbuds are sweat-resistant so they’re perfect for working out at the gym. You can wear them during your workouts without worrying about sweat, as they are built to handle intense exercise. Connect them with Siri and use them for wireless calling and have full control of your music and more.

The earphones fit comfortably behind your earlobe with secure-fit ear hooks, and move with your head. Best of all their battery life keeps them going for up to 12 hours. Other cool features include fast-charging capability — in fact, when you charge for just five minutes you get one hour of playback even when battery is low. That’s a feature-rich combination for just $90.

The Powerbeats3 come with eartips with four size options, a charger, and a carrying case. Looking to improve your gym workouts this year? You can step things up with quality wireless earphones. And this is the lowest price we’ve seen so don’t miss out on this deal.

Looking more great stuff? Find more President’s Day sales on headphones, kitchen gadgets, and more and be sure to follow us on Twitter for even more great deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

