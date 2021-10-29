These pre-owned games are so cheap they’re a must-buy

You can buy video games brand new, sure, but a lot of times the new prices don’t reflect the age of the game. You’ll have older games that rarely go on sale, or do, but the sale price isn’t all that great. The alternative is to grab used games, especially now that the industry has backed off on online licenses – you only have to buy the copy of the game now, not extra DLC, unless you want it. GameStop is one of the best places to go for pre-owned games, as you might expect.

Right now, they’re offering some amazing deals on pre-owned titles new and old. If you don’t want to pay full price, or you want a quick and cheap way to stock up your library, this is the perfect opportunity. You can get games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil Village, Skyrim Special Edition, or even Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, all for some pretty good prices. You can always peruse the sale yourself below, or check out our favorites picks!

PlayStation 4 | 5

Want some new games to play on your PS4 or your PS5? Check these out.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $22, was $30

It’s brutal, but rewarding, like most From Software and Souls-series games. Explore 1500s Sengoku Japan as a one-armed Ninja with some pretty cool abilities. It’s also super cheap pre-owned, at $22 all-in. Just be aware that this is the Game of the Year edition and downloadable content was included with the new copy that might be missing here.

It’s also available on Xbox One, albeit not on sale.

Resident Evil Village – $37, was $55

The newest game in the Resident Evil series taking it back to first-person, like RE7, this title has you stepping back into the shoes of Ethan Winter. Pick up right where RE7 left off, and fight through a living, breathing village of horror and mayhem. A pre-owned standard copy is on sale for $45 with free shipping.

It’s also available on Xbox One for the same price.

Persona 5 Royal – $33, was $55

Persona 5 Royal is an upgrade to the original Persona 5 with new content, new characters, and new things to experience. And Persona 5, if you don’t know, is a mashup of genres, mostly RPG, where you also attend school, while fighting crime in the after-hours. Wear your mask as Joker, and reveal the truth — steal some hearts! A pre-owned copy is $33 with free shipping.

Xbox One | Series X, S

These games are just what you need in your Xbox One collection.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $25, was $55

Save a horse, become a virtual cowboy in this fantastic follow-up to the original Red Dead Redemption. It’s a prequel, taking place just at the end of the good ol’ Wild West days. Experience a story like never before, or go online. A pre-owned copy is $28 right now, which is an amazing deal.

It’s also available on PlayStation 4 for the same price.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $28, was $40

Iconic. Legendary. An absolute blast to revisit and play, the Halo collection takes you back to the series roots with re-mastered versions of Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 4, and the new digital series, Halo: Nightfall. Experience Master Chief from the beginning until the present. The pre-owned collection is $28 at GameStop which is a heck of a steal!

Forza Motosport 7 – $22, was $40

Experience beautiful graphics at 4K resolution with HDR and a 60 frames-per-second frame rate in Forza Motorsport 7. The cars look realistic, the tracks look realistic, and the gameplay is lots of fun, even at breakneck speeds. The pre-owned standard copy is $22 at GameStop. Nice!

Nintendo Switch

Switch games don’t always go on sale, so grab these great deals while you can!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $45, was $48

It’s Animal Crossing for a new generation, with a new island, and lots of new stuff to collect and customize! Grab it for $45 pre-owned at GameStop with free shipping, an excellent price, especially since Switch games rarely go on sale!

Monster Hunter Rise – $37, was $55

This is the newest title in the Monster Hunter series, bringing the games back to Nintendo consoles. Fight alongside the new canynes, use new tools, and experience seamless gameplay with virtually no loading times. A pre-owned copy is $37 at GameStop with free shipping.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $38, was $48

Experience a living, breathing open world with lots to do and see, and lots to conquer! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild marks a turning point for the iconic series, and pretty soon, the next game will be available. Now’s your chance to get an awesome price on the first BoTW. It’s $38 for a pre-owned copy with free shipping.

Don’t like our picks? No problem

Don’t agree with the titles we chose? Gaming is subjective, we know, you know it, but fortunately, there are a ton of pre-owned games on sale at GameStop. You can always check out the full catalog to see if there’s something you like better!

