Owners of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED will want to check out this year’s Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals for possible additions to their gaming libraries. If you don’t know where to start, you should browse GameStop’s Black Friday gaming deals, which include discounts on Nintendo Switch games across different genres. Some of the best Black Friday deals are already selling out though, so if you want to buy games at lower prices, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchases right away.

Today’s best Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition — $8, was $15

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition — $14, was $40

Jumanji: The Video Game — $15, was $20

Sonic Colors: Ultimate — $20, was $40

FIFA 22 — $20, was $40

NBA 2K22 — $26, was $60

Minecraft — $28, was $30

Super Mario Odyssey — $35, was $60

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — $40, was $60

Why Buy:

Your chance to play Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Play as your favorite characters from the comic book series and movie

Secret items and modes to unlock

Play solo or with friends

In Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition, play through the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, plus all the original DLCS as well as the Knives Chau and Wallace Add-on Pack, for the complete Scott Pilgrim experience. The game was originally released in 2010 but was delisted in 2014 due to licensing issues. It’s now back with its own brand of nostalgia, as it’s inspired by the beat-’em-up games from arcades. You can play as your favorite characters in the comic book series and the movie and learn new abilities by leveling them up as you go through the game’s story. You can also unlock secret items and modes and summon powerful allies to help with your mission to defeat the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes. You can play solo or with friends, as you fight your way through enemies and play mini-games like Dodgeball.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition — $14, was $40

Why Buy:

Continue the fight between Plants and Zombies

Unlock outfits, hunt for collectibles

Engage in competitive multiplayer

Master the abilities of 23 characters

In another entry in the beloved Plants vs. Zombies franchise, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a third-person shooter that brings the never-ending fight between plants and zombies to the town of Neighborville. Tackle missions and defeat bosses to collect models and unlock outfits, then explore free-roam areas to hunt for more collectibles. At the heart of the game is its competitive multiplayer modes, and there are six of them for you to try. There are 23 customizable characters between the two factions, each with unique abilities that you can use to defeat your opponents. As the characters gain experience, you can unlock upgrades that you can equip them with, such as faster healing and quicker movement — among many others.

Jumanji: The Video Game — $15, was $20

Why Buy:

Relive Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Play as the movie’s four characters

Go with AI teammates, with friends online, or through split-screen play

Customization options to unlock

Based on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is a modern take on the original Jumanji from 1995, Jumanji: The Video Game places you in the middle of the action as you play as the heroes Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon, and Ruby Roundhouse. Take on missions to recover the jewels, either by playing solo with three AI teammates, with friends online, or through split-screen play. Utilize the characters’ unique abilities to defeat enemies, take on beasts, and dodge traps while unlocking customizations such as new outfits and weapon styles along the way. The world of Jumanji is filled with dangerous locations such as mountains and jungles, and it’s up to you to save it from doom.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate — $20, was $40

Why Buy:

Re-release of Nintendo Wii’s Sonic Colors

Unlock new abilities after savings the Wisps

Explore six unique worlds

Engage Metal Sonic in Rival Rush mode

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a rerelease of the Nintendo Wii exclusive Sonic Colors, is another high-speed adventure featuring Sonic the Hedgehog, who’s in a quest to save the alien race called the Wisps. The evil Dr. Eggman is using them to power a massive interstellar amusement park, so it’s up to you to free them. As you learn the secrets of the Wisps’ powers, Sonic transforms and unlocks new abilities, including passing through solid objects and detecting alternate paths. There are six worlds to discover, including the Sweet Mountain that’s overflowing with candies and the Aquarium Park with countless pools brimming with sea life. The game also offers a Rival Rush mode, where you can test your limits by going head to head with Metal Sonic in completing stages.

FIFA 22 — $20, was $40

Why Buy:

Rewritten goalkeeper system

New explosive sprint mechanic

Lead your favorite club in Career Mode

Test your skills in Ultimate Team Mode

Get as close as possible to the real thing with FIFA 22, which features gameplay improvements and other innovations across all of its modes, including a rewritten goalkeeper system that unlocks smarter decision-making, updated ball physics that take into account real-world data for added realism, the explosive sprint mechanic that gives you more control while dribbling or defending, and additional attack tactics that will let you dictate how your team plays in a match. The game’s Career Mode gives you the chance to lead your favorite club to success and fame, and we’ve got a guide for beginner’s tips in tackling this challenge. There’s also the Ultimate Team Mode, where you can build your dream squad then test your skills against other players.

NBA 2K22 — $26, was $60

Why Buy:

Different modes to play

Take control of a team in MyGM

Step into the shoes of a player who wants to make it to the NBA in MyCAREER

NBA, WNBA rosters, and players are always updated

For NBA fans, NBA 2K22 is the premiere video game featuring the league’s teams and players, with your choice among the best teams and the best dunkers whenever you play against the AI or with friends. The game offers a variety of modes that will let you experience the NBA in different forms, including taking control of a team as its general manager in MyGM, overseeing the league as its commissioner in MyLEAGUE, and building your ultimate roster of current and past players in MyTEAM. You also have the option of stepping into the shoes of an aspiring basketball player as he goes on a journey to the NBA in MyCAREER. The rosters of the NBA and WNBA teams in the game are always updated, as well as the Player Ratings for all of the players, which are adjusted according to the improvements that they make in real life.

Minecraft — $28, was $30

Why Buy:

Build anything you want in Creative Mode

Fight back against creatures in Survival Mode

Access mini-games and additional modes through servers

Nintendo Switch version comes with bonus content

Explore randomly generated worlds and build structures in Minecraft, an action-adventure sandbox title that’s become one of the bestselling games of all time. In Creative Mode, you can build anything that you want as you have unlimited resources at your disposal. In Survival Mode, you make weapons and armor that will help you fight off dangerous creatures. You can discover creations by other players in the in-game store, and access mini-games and additional modes through the game’s servers. For the Nintendo Switch, Minecraft comes with the Super Mario Mash-Up, Natural Texture Pack, Biome Settlers Skin Pack, Battle & Beasts Skin Pack, and the Campfire Tales Skin Pack — for bonus content that will further expand your Minecraft experience on the hybrid console.

Super Mario Odyssey — $35, was $60

Why Buy:

Several worlds to explore

Cappy enables new abilities

Play with a friend in co-op mode

Discover and acquire Moons to power up Mario’s airship

Super Mario Odyssey, which was launched in 2017, remains one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives. The sandbox-style 3D adventure starts with the all-too-familiar premise that Mario needs to rescue the kidnapped Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches, but the game expands into several worlds to explore and various new abilities to master. Mario’s new friend, Cappy, is at the center of the new mechanics. In addition to throwing Cappy to hit opponents, he can be used to take control of enemies and other characters so that you can use their abilities to get through obstacles and overcome challenges. You can also play with a friend, with one Joy-Con controlling Mario and the other Joy-Con controlling Cappy. Help Mario collect Moons from discovering them or completing various quests to power your airship and chase Bowser. With these tips and tricks, you’ll be done in no time.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — $40, was $60

Why Buy:

Modern take on Super Mario’s side-scrolling formula

Multiplayer mode for up to four players on a single stage

Additional modes for replayability

Take on the challenge of New Super Luigi U

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, a port of New Super Mario Bros. U​ for the Nintendo Wii U, continues the Super Mario tradition of a side-scrolling platformer, but with many modern improvements that keep the game fresh. You can play solo or with up to three friends at the same time on a single stage, with multiplayer interactions such as having one character throw another to get to hard-to-reach places. There are additional modes such as Boost Rush and Coin Battle to mix up the gameplay and add replayability. There’s also New Super Luigi U, a harder and faster version of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe that only gives you 100 seconds to complete each stage, which is entirely different from the base game.

Should you shop these Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Nintendo Switch owners should jump at the chance to buy games for cheap, and that includes the offers that you see during Black Friday. Cyber Monday deals are usually just rehashed versions of Black Friday deals, so it’s rare that prices will go even lower on Cyber Monday compared with Black Friday. There’s also the chance that stocks for the Nintendo Switch games that you want are depleted after Black Friday — another reason not to wait until Cyber Monday to purchase them.

You should take advantage of Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deals that you come across, especially for titles that you’ve been thinking about buying for a while. If prices go lower on Cyber Monday, you can ask for a refund to your Black Friday purchase, then use the money to take advantage of the Cyber Monday deal. Either way, you’ll be getting your new Nintendo Switch game before the holidays.

