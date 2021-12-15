  1. Deals
Call of Duty: Vanguard just got a price cut with Christmas delivery

If you’re planning to buy gifts for gamers from all the current video game deals, you should consider taking advantage of GameStop’s discount for the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Vanguard. The first-person shooter is available from GameStop for just $45 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, down $15 from its original price of $60, and for just $53 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, down $17 from its original price of $70. To get the game before Christmas, you don’t have time to waste — you should finalize the purchase as soon as you can.

PlayStation 4 — $45 was $60

Xbox One — $45 was $60

PlayStation 5 — $53, was $70

Xbox Series X — $53, was $70

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest entry in the popular Call of Duty franchise, brings players back to World War II with a single-player campaign focused on a group of soldiers from different countries that need to work together to neutralize the world’s biggest threat. The game also offers another zombie experience with the Der Anfang mode, where you take on the role of a soldier stuck in the ruins of Stalingrad as hordes of the undead charge against you. However, like most Call of Duty games, the heart of Call of Duty: Vanguard is in its multiplayer modes.

The degree of customization in Call of Duty: Vanguard will keep even series veterans busy, as you can utilize up to 10 attachments on most weapons, with a majority of the primary weapons having 70 attachments that you can unlock. The gunplay is satisfying overall, while the destructible environments add a new level of depth to the gameplay.

The Call of Duty series continues with Call of Duty: Vanguard, a first-person shooter that every gamer should have in their collection. GameStop is offering the game’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions at $15 off, bringing their price down to $45 from their original price of $60, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are $17 off, lowering their price to $53 from their original price of $70. To make sure that you take advantage of the discount, and to get your copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard before Christmas, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

