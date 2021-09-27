Look, a digital game library is convenient, there’s no arguing otherwise. However, sometimes it’s just nice to have physical copies of your favorite games. You don’t always have to buy them brand new, however. You can also get them pre-owned, in good condition, for a much cheaper price. With everything going digital, it can be difficult to find great deals on physical copies of pre-owned games. That is, of course, unless you know where to look. There are some well-known places, and not so well-known places, but there are a lot of options.

Here is an updated list of the best places to get pre-owned video games cheap!

Further reading

The best places to get pre-owned video games cheap

To help you decide where to go for your next [almost] new game, we looked into the best places to find pre-owned games, accessories, consoles, and even bundles. Some of these places also allow you to sell or trade in your old games, some don’t, but we’ll point that out if it’s the case. The good news is that the pre-owned market hasn’t disappeared, yet, and there are still a lot of options out there. You may or may not recognize some of the names on the list!

GameStop

GameStop regularly offers some of the best deals on pre-owned games, consoles, accessories and much more. It’s catalog covers nearly all systems, and eras, including even retro titles. The latest consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, have some pre-owned titles already available too. However, the best deals are reserved for active Pro Power Up Rewards members, who also earn an additional 5% off until October 10 — along with other exclusive deals and offers. While active, Pro members also receive rewards coupons monthly, and earn points for every purchase that can be redeemed for cool stuff!

Types: Games, consoles, accessories, and more.

Walmart

Walmart has it all, but unlike GameStop, many of the pre-owned items are sold by third parties, so keep that in mind. You can find both used and refurbished items in Walmart’s marketplace, spanning games, consoles, accessories, bundles, and more. There are some excellent deals in there, as is to be expected, but you might have to sift through a lot of similar listings because there are so many sellers.

Types: Games, consoles, and accessories.

Best Buy

While technically part of Best Buy Outlet, it does offer a good selection of used games and accessories, for a variety of systems, including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. There are some great deals mixed in there, and some not-so-great ones too. It’s still worth including because there’s such an expansive selection, and it’s always good to have more options!

Types: Games, and accessories.

Amazon

You can find a lot of pre-owned gaming gear on Amazon from accessories and consoles to some old and new video games. It can be a little confusing, however, because some pre-owned items are sold by third parties, while others are sold by Amazon directly. You just need to pay attention to the listed seller before checking out! There is a dedicated pre-owned section, which makes browsing easier, but you’ll also find a used option for every game title on the site. After selecting that, you’ll see the price and details for the used version.

Types: Games, consoles, accessories, and more.

Gamefly

Gamefly is a subscription-based service that rents out video games, a la old school Netflix. When you sub, you can rent a select amount of games at a time, and when you’re done playing, you can return them and swap them out for different titles. However, they also offer physical game copies for sale, many of which have been rented out to customers over time. All games come in working order, and also come with cases, booklets, and retail codes — if they’re included. They have some competitive prices, especially when there’s a big sale or promotion.

Types: Games.

Newegg

You won’t find consoles or accessories available at Newegg, except on rare occasions. Moreover, they do offer some great deals on pre-owned games, but mostly for older systems and the selection is limited. They still make it on the list because every so often they host some great promotions, allowing you to get even better prices on older titles.

Types: Games.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations