Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get 1 year of PS Plus for less than $40 right here

A PlayStation Plus card for a 12-month subscription.

It’s always a good time to buy consoles, games, and accessories through gaming deals, which includes PlayStation deals for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Whichever Sony console you own, you’ll want to sign up to PlayStation Plus to maximize it. CDKeys, a reliable source for PS Plus deals, will let you skip paying full price for the service, as it’s selling a 3-month PS Plus subscription for $21, down $7 from the original price of $28, and a 12-month PS Plus subscription for $39, down $21 from the original price of $60.

The primary purpose of a PlayStation Plus subscription is that it enables online multiplayer, which is a requirement to make the most out of games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Madden NFL 21, and Monster Hunter: World. Not all games require an active PS Plus membership, but for those that have online multiplayer modes, you’ll be missing out on a lot of fun if you don’t even try them.

Purchasing a PlayStation Plus membership will give you access to exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store, and to cloud saves so that you won’t lose your progress if something happens to your console. Sony also rolls out free games to download every month, which you can keep playing as long as your subscription remains active. The free games for August 2021 are Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 for the PlayStation 4, and Hunter’s Arena: Legends for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For PlayStation 5 owners, you’ll also get to play all the titles in the PS Plus Collection, which includes God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are powerful consoles, but you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription if you want to unlock their full potential. You don’t have to allocate a huge part of your gaming budget though, as CDKeys is offering a 3-month PS Plus subscription at $7 off, bringing its price down to $21 from $28, and a 12-month PS Plus subscription at $21 off, lowering its price to $39 from $60. The discounts may disappear at any moment, so if you haven’t purchased a PS Plus membership, don’t hesitate. Click either Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More PS Plus deals

The price for a PlayStation Plus subscription likely won’t go any lower than what CDKeys is offering, but you’re more than welcome to look around. To help you start your search, we’ve gathered some of the best PS Plus deals that are currently available, as well as offers for other PlayStation services.

