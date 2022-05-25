Purple Mattress Memorial Day Sale 2022: Save $300 today

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new mattress, Purple’s Memorial Day sale is one of the Memorial Day attress sales worth checking out. Purple’s mattresses are unlike any you’ve ever seen before, and though they may look like an ordinary bed in a box on the outside, one look at what’s on the inside proves it’s anything but. Now through Memorial Day, Purple is offering up to $200 off its most popular mattresses, bringing instantly improved sleep just a little more in reach.

For those who have been in need of a mattress upgrade, not only is this deal enticing but Purple offers a few pretty sweet bonuses that tip the scales in your favor. Every Purple mattress comes with a 100-night trial, giving you plenty of time to make up your mind. Purple mattresses all ship for free, but if you change your mind at any time during that initial trial, returns are also totally free. Each mattress comes with a 1o-year warranty, so you can dream sweet dreams knowing that Purple has got your back in more ways than one. Check out Purple’s most popular mattresses before this sale disappears for the year.

Purple Mattress — from $649, was $799

Why Buy

Hypoallergenic

Nontoxic

Super durable

Pressure reduction

Purple’s original mattress is one of its all time bestsellers, and there are so many reasons why it’s a fan favorite. The Purple Mattress comes in seven sizes, including Split King, and it really creates the recipe for better sleep from the inside out. The Purple Mattress may look like just another mattress on the outside, but it’s nothing like any mattress you’ve seen before underneath its soft-top cover.

The Purple Mattress features 2 inches of breathable GelFlex Grid, Purple’s original material designed to cradle all of your pressure points, especially your hips and shoulders, while keeping the rest of you perfectly aligned. GelFlex moves with you to provide ideal support, springing back into place any time you reposition yourself throughout the night. Extra layers of foam couple with Purple’s grid to provide extra padding for maximum comfort. Purple also prides itself on keeping you cool while you sleep. Over 1,400 air channels have been built into the temperature-neutral Grid as well as the breathable foams the make up the base of the Purple Mattress, optimizing your temperature all night long. The mattress’s SoftFlex knit cover was engineered to allow you to feel the instant response of the GelFlex grid. The Purple Mattress was designed for pairing with Purple’s Foundation bed frame or Platform bed frame, both of which are easy to assemble and super chic; however, it will work perfectly with any standard-sized bed frame or base.

Best of all, the Purple Mattress is hypoallergenic and made from nontoxic materials in the United States. The GelFlex Grid provides sleepers with a unique combination of soft cradling and firm support that has to be experienced to believe it. Perhaps most importantly, Purple’s GelFlex Grid is made from hyper-elastic polymer, which was designed to stretch and rebound back to its original shape for years to come, so it’s super durable. The Purple Mattress packs so much comfort and quality into a reasonable price.

Purple Mattress Plus — from $999, was $1,199

Why Buy

Provides superior support

Increased airflow

Premium comfort foam

Instantly adaptive

A step up from the original Purple Mattress, the Purple Plus Mattress offers everything that makes the Purple Mattress so beloved with the addition of even more comfort than you may have believed possible.

The Purple Plus Mattress incorporates an extra layer of premium foam into the already seemingly flawless design of the original. This extra layer of foam delivers even better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. The premium foam reacts even more quickly to your movements throughout the night than Purple’s original foam, so you’re more supported than ever before. The luxe foam base supports 2 inches of breathable GelFlex Grid, which cradles your pressure points and keeps your spine fully aligned throughout the night.

Just like the original, the Purple Plus Mattress is hypoallergenic, nontoxic, and super durable, not to mention made in the USA. If you don’t mind a little bit of a splurge, the Purple Plus Mattress is only a few clicks away to provide you with the sleep you’ve always dreamed about.

