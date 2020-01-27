Razer is an icon in the PC gaming world, matched by only a few other brands when it comes to sheer name recognition. From headsets to mechanical keyboards, Razer cranks out some of the best and most popular gaming accessories on the market, but sometimes it’s the simplest gadgets that give us the most enjoyment. The unassuming-looking DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse is one such item. Even better: Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering it right now at a very juicy discount that knocks it down to its Black Friday sale price.

You might not give much thought to the humble computer mouse, but any dedicated PC gamer will tell you how important these palm-sized peripherals can be — and your standard mouse is likely not the best choice for gaming, whether you like to play fast-paced first-person shooters or slow-burning strategy games. Gaming mice like the excellent Razer DeathAdder Elite offer a host of features, such as highly sensitive sensors and extra programmable buttons, made specifically for such tasks.

The Razer DeathAdder Elite boasts an optical sensor with an adjustable DPI of up to 16,000, and you can customize and switch between sensitivity settings on the fly. You’ll likely prefer more or less sensitivity for certain genres of games and different types of work, for instance, and you can switch between these with the press of a button. The DeathAdder Elite actually has a total of seven programmable buttons that you can map however you like, so your macros are always just a click away.

Another nice customization feature of the DeathAdder Elite is its Chroma RBG lighting, which looks striking but isn’t too garish (as gaming accessories with RGB LEDs can sometimes be). You can go with the classic Razer green if you like, or you can choose from millions of other colors as well as from various pre-set color profiles. The lighting can even sync and change with your game while you play, and it seamlessly syncs with other Chroma-enabled Razer products as well.

Razer gaming peripherals can get expensive and the Razer DeathAdder Elite normally retails for $70. It has been on sale a lot lately, however, and during Black Friday 2019, we saw it drop all the way down to $25. The good news is that both Amazon and Best Buy have it on sale again for the same discount ($45 off), knock it back down to that great Black Friday price. If you missed out on that deal earlier and are in the market for a solid gaming mouse that won’t break the bank, then here’s another chance to snag one of the best on the cheap.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations