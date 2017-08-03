Check out these excellent deals on refurbished Apple products to save big

There’s an impressive list of refurbished Apple products available right now, just in time for back-to-school season. Purchasing refurbished products directly from Apple gives you the peace of mind that comes with knowing the product has undergone a rigorous refurbishment process to make sure it’s up to Apple’s high standards.

Apple backs up all certified refurbished products with a standard one-year limited warranty, but also you have the option of purchasing AppleCare to extend your coverage further. All refurbished products are cleaned, inspected and repackaged, which means they come with manuals, cables, new boxes, etc. They all also feature the operating system that originally shipped with the unit or, in some cases, a more recent version.

To save even more, check out the Apple Renew Program, which is an environmentally responsible way to get rid of old devices that can sometimes land you some free monetary credit if your device qualifies for reuse. You can participate in the recycling program at your nearest Apple store, or do so online.

Read on to discover some of the best deals on refurbished Apple deals, along with links to browse the entire collection of refurbished Apple products.

Check out all refurbished product deals on Apple, which include refurbished Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, iPods, Apple TVs, and Apple accessories.

MORE DEALS

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.