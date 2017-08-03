Check out these excellent deals on refurbished Apple products to save big

There’s an impressive list of refurbished Apple products available right now, just in time for back-to-school season. Purchasing refurbished products directly from Apple gives you the peace of mind that comes with knowing the product has undergone a rigorous refurbishment process to make sure it’s up to Apple’s high standards.
Apple backs up all certified refurbished products with a standard one-year limited warranty, but also you have the option of purchasing AppleCare to extend your coverage further. All refurbished products are cleaned, inspected and repackaged, which means they come with manuals, cables, new boxes, etc. They all also feature the operating system that originally shipped with the unit or, in some cases, a more recent version.
To save even more, check out the Apple Renew Program, which is an environmentally responsible way to get rid of old devices that can sometimes land you some free monetary credit if your device qualifies for reuse. You can participate in the recycling program at your nearest Apple store, or do so online.
Read on to discover some of the best deals on refurbished Apple deals, along with links to browse the entire collection of refurbished Apple products.
Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air
Originally released in March 2015, this Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air has a 1.6GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory. It comes with 128GB PCIe-based flash storage and Intel HD Graphics 6000. The slim laptop features a 13.3-inch, LED-backlit glossy widescreen display with support for millions of colors and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. It comes with a power adapter/cord and a new white box.
This Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air is currently available for $809 on Apple, which saves you $140 (14 percent).
Refurbished 12-inch MacBook
Originally released in April 2016, this space gray refurbished 12-inch MacBook has a 1.1GHz Dual-core Intel Core m3 processor and 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory. It comes with 256GB PCIe-based onboard flash storage and Intel HD Graphics 515. The easily portable laptop has a 12-inch, LED-backlit display with a 2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch and a 480p FaceTime camera. It comes with a power adapter/cord and a new white box.
This refurbished 12-inch MacBook is currently available for $1,019 on Apple, which provides a $180 (15 percent) discount. Also Check out all refurbished Mac deals on Apple.
Refurbished iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
Originally released in October 2013, this refurbished iPad mini 2 with Wi-Fi + Cellular model is so thin and light you can hold it in one hand, yet it’s still incredibly powerful. It has such advanced features as iSight, FaceTime HD cameras, and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. It features a 7.9-inch retina display with over 3.1 million pixels, or a million more than you’d find on an HDTV. It runs on a power-efficient A7 chip with 64-bit architecture which that it robust but still capable of delivering up to 10 hours of battery life.
The mobile iOS is easy to use with features like Control Center, AirDrop, and smarter multitasking. It comes apps for sending email, browsing the web, making video calls, editing and creating photos, movies, music, documents, presentations, and spreadsheets, and more. Of course, you can always browse from the over 475,000 apps on the App Store designed for iPads as well. Enjoy fast Wi-Fi performance using 802.11n with MIMO, plus this Wi-Fi + Cellular model supports more LTE bands for faster connections.
With 64 GB storage, this refurbished iPad mini 2 with Wi-Fi + Cellular model is available with AT&T connectivity for $349 on Apple, saving you $180 (34 percent) or with Verizon connectivity for $349 on Apple, saving you $180 (34 percent).
Refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi
Originally released in March 2016, this refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro packs a lot of power into a portable device. Thanks to the most vivid Retina display yet, you can enjoy spectacular detail and interact using Multi-Touch. The display uses the same color space as the digital cinema industry, and this wider color gamut gives the iPad Pro up to 25 percent greater color saturation than previous iPad models. Colors appear more vivid, and pictures and videos look more true to life and engaging. The display also has True Tone, meaning it uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the color and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment.
The 64-bit A9X chip is powerful enough to let you take on tasks once reserved strictly for workstations and PCs, yet it’s efficient enough to provide 10 full hours of battery. It has a 12‑megapixel iSight camera, which can capture 4K video, 240‑fps slo-mo videos, and Live Photos, and is also the first iPad with True Tone flash, which makes skin tones look more realistic regardless of lighting.
With 128GB storage, this refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model is on sale for $529 on Apple, saving you $100 (15 percent). Also Check out all refurbished iPad deals on Apple.
Refurbished iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
Apple is discounting refurbished iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models this year, with prices ranging from $449 for a refurbished iPhone 6s with 16GB to $589 for a refurbished iPhone 6s Plus with 64GB. Both iPhone models were released in September 2015 and are currently available unlocked. They also both have a Retina HD display with 3D Touch. The iPhone 6s has a 4.7-inch display and weighs 5.04 ounces, while the iPhone 6s Plus has a slightly larger 5.5-inch display and weighs in at 6.77 ounces. Both models have an A9 chip with embedded M9 motion co-processor, Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology, Touch ID, Siri, and Apple Pay, among other features. As far as talk time is concerned, the iPhone 6s gives you up to 14 hours on 3G, while the iPhone 6s Plus provides up to 24 hours on 3G.
These refurbished iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models are available in a variety of colors including space gray, gold, rose gold, and silver, and are all discounted 15 percent on Apple, which will save you between $80 to $100.
Check out all refurbished product deals on Apple, which include refurbished Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, iPods, Apple TVs, and Apple accessories.
