Amazon hacks up to $105 off these Ring and SimpliSafe home security systems

Home security should never be taken lightly, as the threat of crime is always in our minds. Thankfully, modern innovation has granted us access to a wide array of good-value and do-it-yourself security systems, making it easier to arm our homes with protection against thieves, intruders, and other bad guys.

Now’s a great time to score a DIY alarm kit. Amazon has various deals going on two of our favorite home security systems: Ring Alarm and SimpliSafe. Order today and walk away with savings of as much as $105.

Ring Alarm 14-Piece System – $229 ($100 off)

Previous Next 1 of 5 Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit Ring Contact Sensor Ring Motion Detector Ring Base Station Ring Keypad

The Ring Alarm kit is a great pick for homeowners in the market for an affordable security system. With 14 devices in total, this package makes an ideal monitoring solution for your entire home. This bundle includes three main components: A base station to keep the whole alarm system online and connected to your mobile devices, two keypads to arm and disarm your system from inside your home, and a range extender to expand the signal to all alarm components.

Completing this set are two motion detectors that notify you when activity is detected, plus eight contact sensors that can identify and alert you when doors or windows are open. You can easily upgrade your system by purchasing add-on detectors and sensors, as well as alarms for smoke, water, and carbon monoxide. Each Ring device can be managed and controlled through the companion Ring app or through an Alexa-enabled device. A 24/7 professional monitoring service with cellular backup and 60 days of unlimited video recording can be at your service for $10 per month after a 30-day trial.

Don’t pass up the chance to bring home the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit today on Amazon for only $229, $100 below its standard $329 price tag. If that’s too rich for your blood, you may want to opt for the 5-piece and 8-piece security systems which are also on sale right now. You’ll also get a base station, a keypad, and a range extender, but with fewer motion detectors and contact sensors. Sale prices are $139 and $169, respectively.

SimpliSafe 10-Piece System – $445 ($105 off)

Previous Next 1 of 8 SimpliSafe 10-Piece Kit SimpliSafe Motion Sensor SimpliSafe Video Doorbell SimpliSafe Base Station SimpliSafe Panic Button SimpliSafe SimpliCam SimpliSafe Keypad SimpliSafe Entry Sensor

If you want to step up your home monitoring with an HD camera, this SimpliSafe bundle might just tick all the boxes for you. This package comes with an HD camera that is perfect for watching live footage of an area and for capturing crucial evidence in case a breach in security occurs. Boasting a crisp 1080p resolution, it lets you see what’s happening clearly all day and all night. The camera has a built-in stainless-steel shutter for control over privacy.

The other nine components include the easy-to-use, smash-free keypad that can be installed anywhere, four entry sensors built to protect entryways like doors and windows, a motion sensor that can detect intruders, a panic button for quick sounding of the alarm, and a video doorbell for monitoring your front door. Lastly, there’s the base station that flaunts a built-in cellular connection, a 24-hour battery backup, and a 95-decibel siren. It can also send alarm signals to the monitoring center.

Just like the Ring Alarm, this SimpliSafe home security system is easily controllable via the companion SimpliSafe app. It can also be paired with a 24/7 professional monitoring service for $15 per month with no contracts needed. You can order the 10-piece kit on Amazon right now at a sale price of $445. The 5-piece bundle is also discounted at just $219 (includes a base station, a keypad, an entry sensor, a motion sensor, and a key fob remote).

