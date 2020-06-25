Save $90 on the Ring Stick Up outdoor wireless security camera today

Privacy is everything and we have enough to think about without worrying about the safety of our homes, which is why wireless security cameras are one of the fastest growing sectors in tech consumer products. They’re becoming extremely affordable, too, especially when they’re discounted by half, like the Ring Stick Up Outdoor Wireless Security Camera. It’s on sale for only $89, down from $179, at B&H Photo — today only.

Buy Now

This is a highly useful and even fun outdoor camera that provides glorious 1,920 x 1,080 resolution video while shooting 115 degrees. It’s water and weather resistant (that doesn’t mean we encourage you to leave it exposed to daily thunder or snow storms) and has IR LEDs which permit low-light recording. Basically, it’s a more-than-functional security cam for less than $100.

The whole point of these cameras is peace of mind, and Ring has gone to extra trouble to make sure the integration with your devices (particularly your phone) is smooth. Once you’ve downloaded the Ring app, you’ll have incredibly intuitive ways to monitor your livestream, get notifications, manage your storage, and adjust your camera.

One great feature of the Ring Stick Up Camera, compared to other security cameras, is its easy battery operation. You don’t need to plug this in anywhere. And the battery is rechargeable: It will take up to ten hours to recharge, but that will give you six to twelve months use of viewing (depending how often it’s in use, of course).

Ring is part of the Amazon product range, so if you’re an Alexa fan, the integrations could not be easier and you’ll be able to control it through your Dot or Echo with just your voice (it also coordinates with your Ring Alarm). That said, it works great with Google Assistant, too. Also, there’s two-way audio with an impressive cancellation feature that smothers background noise. And of course, you can receive notifications (which can be coordinated with safety and crime alerts from your neighborhood). The camera has adjustable motion-sensor capabilities too, so it’s not like you have to monitor it all the time.

If you’re looking for some more perspective on outdoor security cameras, read our guide to the best outdoor security cameras of 2020. But this is an excellent price on an all-around excellent camera, get it for $89 for one day only.

Buy Now

After something a bit different? Check out the rest of the home security camera deals happening now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations