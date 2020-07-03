Ring Video Doorbell 2 down to $80 at Best Buy for 4th of July

Perhaps it’s because Amazon Prime Day isn’t happening in July this year, but there is a huge uptick in the 4th of July Sales with heavily discounted prices. Best Buy’s 4th of July 2020 deals include the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell for just $80, a 20% savings from the normal $100 list price.

Ring upgrades its popular second-generation Ring Video Doorbell with higher quality video than the original plus a raft of additional improvements. The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) records video in 1080 HD with a 155-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of view plus improved night vision. Other upgrades include better motion detection with adjustable video privacy zones plus an audio privacy mode.

Dual power options mean you can mount Ring’s Video Doorbell pretty much anywhere you like. Choose to run the security device anywhere near your door with its internal rechargeable battery, or connect to existing home wiring, and you’ll never have to recharge the unit’s internal batteries. The Ring Video Doorbell comes with a mounting bracket with installation tools and hardware, plus a MicroUSB charging cable, user manual, and security sticker.

You can configure the video doorbell with the Ring app to send alerts to your smartphone whenever it detects motion and begins to record video. You can view live-action with the Video on Demand feature and talk with visitors, delivery or service people, or even an intruder with two-way talk via the app. Configure the device with Amazon Alexa, and you can view live video or stored video clips with any Alexa-compatible smart display. You can also use the two-way audio features with any Alexa-compatible smart speaker or display.

If you don’t see visitor video live, you can review video clips stored in the cloud for up to 60 days with an optional Ring Protect Plan subscription. The subscription is $3 per month for a single device or $10 each month per household if you have multiple Ring devices.

If you want the peace of mind that comes with being able to see, speak with, and record video of anyone who comes to your front door, the upgraded ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is an excellent buy for just $80, discounted by $20 from $100 for Best Buy’s 4th of July 2020 Sale.

